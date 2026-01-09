Nelson Mandela Bay fires under control, officials confirm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After four days of continuous fires in the Nelson Mandela Bay area, the blazes have started to subside.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality issued a statement on Friday morning clarifying that the fires ravaging the metro this week are under control.

NMBM acting chief fire officer Roger Goliath said there are 10 vegetation fires, but firefighters and crews are at the scenes ensuring the safety of communities.

“In St Albans and surrounding areas there is a vegetation fire. There is a vegetation fire in Rocklands and one in Sherwood, the Baywest area. In Ben Kamma, Summerstrand and Brookes Hill there are continuous flare-ups but we have a vehicle and firefighters there. There is no immediate danger to lives and property.

“There is a fire on the N2 at Windfarm but it is fairly safe, and also blazes at Happy Valley and Boet Erasmus Stadium.”

He said safety remained the top priority.

“We have nine fire stations. Whenever we receive a call through the control centre we go out as quickly as possible.

“Nelson Mandela Bay municipality fire and emergency services are fully deployed and will continuously monitor the situation to ensure public safety.”

Though conditions are stable, the NMBM urged residents to stay vigilant, as changing wind conditions could cause the situation to escalate.