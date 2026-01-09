Newton Park co-accused’s bail application postponed, again

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Estelle le Grange, 57, is accused of conspiring to kill her partner, Gqeberha businessman Danie de Jager along with couple Leeroy Scholtz and Anke-Marie Cilliers face murder charges

The bail application of the three people accused of the murder of Gqeberha businessman Danie de Jager has been postponed to February.

The matter was postponed to February 6 after the court was informed that the case docket was not available on Friday.

On Friday the trio addressed the magistrate directly, confirming their intention to appeal their bail.

De Jager’s long-term partner, Estelle le Grange, 57, and tenants Leeroy Scholtz and Ankie-Marie Cilliers, both 36, remain in custody.

The trio faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

De Jager, 65, was killed at his Mangold Street home in Newton Park during the early hours of October 30, 2025.

He had been in a relationship with Le Grange for more than eight years, while Scholtz and Cilliers rented a back room on the property.

According to the charge sheet, De Jager was smothered and repeatedly struck with a blunt object resembling a hammer.

It is alleged that the attack was staged to appear as a house robbery. De Jager’s bank cards, jewellery and R4,450 in cash were allegedly taken, along with his vehicle, which was later found abandoned in Central.

At the time of the incident, Le Grange told police she had been tied up and gagged by intruders, while Scholtz and Cilliers claimed they were not at the house on the night of the murder.

All three were arrested within hours of the killing.

The case was previously postponed because the defence lawyers requested time to study sworn statements made by their clients to police before deciding whether to proceed with formal bail applications.

The latest postponement has added further delays to an already emotionally charged case.

Speaking outside of court on Friday one member of the De Jager family said they are very frustrated and unhappy with the constant delays.

“We want answers and we want justice.

“Hopefully on the 6th of February we will get all the answers we are looking for.

“I will say, it does bring me some contentment knowing that they spent Christmas and New Year’s behind bars.”

The Herald