Callous thieves strip flood victims’ temporary houses

Temporary houses erected for flood victims in Kariega's Kamesh area have been stolen piece by piece — despite being located next to a police station Picture: EUGENE COETZEE

Less than a year after 48 temporary houses for flood victims were erected next to a police station in Kamesh Drive, Kariega, several have already been stolen board by board.

On the other side of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, a similar situation has unfolded in Walmer Township, where R36m was spent in 2025 to build 600 temporary houses for people from Airport Valley, but only 108 units were occupied.

Both areas have been rocked by theft and vandalism of the temporary homes, leaving residents to rebuild the structures themselves.

In Kariega — right next to the Kamesh police station — 48 temporary housing units were built for flood victims from the Lapland settlement in 2025.

At least 10 of these houses have been vandalised and stolen.

In an earlier shocking instance of vandalism, the Allanridge Civic Centre, located directly opposite the temporary housing, was stolen brick by brick in 2022 and remains permanently closed.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said police were aware of the latest incidents but no cases of theft had been reported.

“There are still community members residing in most of the units,” Gantana said.

“However, as they vacate these houses, there are opportunistic criminal elements targeting these empty houses whereby they vandalise and steal items like windows, electrical cabling and even the roof material.

“This is done mostly at night, and SAPS Kamesh have been doing regular patrols of these housing complexes.”

Residents at the Kariega site did not want to comment, saying they feared for their lives.

They claimed gangsters had been stealing parts of these houses and that if they left their units at night, they would return to discover their windows, roofs and property were missing.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the temporary housing units were constructed and allocated to identified beneficiaries from the Lapland area.

“These beneficiaries were relocated and initially occupied the units,” he said.

“However, due to reported fears related to high levels of crime in the area, some beneficiaries subsequently abandoned the structures.

“As a result of prolonged vacancy, approximately 10 units have since been completely vandalised, with doors, windows and roofing material stolen and some structures partially dismantled.

“The affected structures will be demolished and salvaged in line with applicable procedures.

“The municipality strongly condemns the vandalism, theft and unlawful occupation of public infrastructure, which directly undermine service delivery and delay access to housing for qualifying beneficiaries.”

The situation in Walmer Township was first reported on in November.

When a team visited the site last week, almost 30 of the temporary houses were found to have been completely stripped.

Roofs, windows, doors, door frames and electrical cabling had been stolen, and in many cases even the walls had been removed.

Some residents from other parts of the township had noticed these houses were left empty for almost a year and opted to move in and rebuild the vandalised units.

“At the Walmer 1948 [site] the municipality relocated households from Airport Valley into temporary residential units as part of an approved human settlements intervention,” Soyaya said.

“Since the relocation process commenced, a number of units have been vandalised, while others have been unlawfully occupied by individuals who were not part of the original Airport Valley beneficiary list.”

Sisanda Zozo, a mother of three, lives with her husband and children in one of the vandalisied houses.

“We came here a few months ago because we were living in a shack in another part of Walmer Township and we had no protection from the rain,” she said.

“Our shack would leak.

“We have children and we needed a safe place to live.

“We are safe now, but we are not happy.

“We didn’t have a roof.

“We made our own roof because we were desperate to have a house.

“Even the doors and windows we had to make ourselves.

“We had to pay someone to get electricity for us so that we could survive.

“The municipality didn’t help us at all.”

Zozo said that though her family had access to water, there were no available toilets.

“This is not permanent.

“We need help from the municipality for somewhere to live.

“We need help. We really need help.

“This place is safer than where we lived in the shacks but we just need assistance.”

Another mother of two, who asked not to be named, said they had lived in a temporary structure at the site for four months.

“When we arrived it had been vandalised,” she said.

“There were no windows and no doors.

“We had to put boards up to cover the windows and bring our own doors.

“Luckily, we have made a roof for our house.

“We don’t know what’s happening.

“People say these houses are not for us who have come from Solomon [in Walmer Township].

“They say that these houses are for the people from Airport Valley.

“These houses were empty for a year.

“We saw that the municipality did not care about these houses, and the people from Airport Valley didn’t want to come here so we moved in.”

Soyaya said legal processes had been initiated and the municipality was awaiting the outcome of a high court eviction application relating to unlawful occupation at Walmer Township.

“The human settlements directorate is undertaking incremental repairs to vandalised units as lawful beneficiaries are relocated.”