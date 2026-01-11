Firefighting efforts continue across Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga regions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Firefighters on the front line during one of the major fires that broke out in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Kouga region, with crews working around the clock to prevent the blazes from spreading.

Firefighters remain on high alert after a series of wildfires that broke out across Nelson Mandela Bay and the Kouga region at the weekend.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, multiple areas were affected by fires including Westering, Motherwell, Algoa Park, Booysens Park, New Brighton, Kragga Kamma, Kabega Park, Sea View, Parsons Hill, Avondale Road, Sidwell and Lysander.

The Victoria Park Crematorium area was also affected.

By Sunday afternoon a wildfire at Wedgewood Golf Estate and another along the N2 near Windfarm was still raging with fire and emergency services on the ground working to contain the blaze and keep the community safe.

Another major fire affected the Summerstrand and Forest Hill areas extending towards Strandfontein, and required extensive resources and co-ordination.

Fire and rescue services, assisted by aerial resources, worked around the clock to bring these fires under control and prevent them from spreading to residential areas.

In the Kouga region, firefighting teams also faced challenging conditions. At the Kabeljauws River, the fire is under control, with crews conducting mopping-up operations to prevent further flare-ups.

Along the R330, flare-ups continue to pose a concern, with aerial firefighting resources deployed to douse hotspots, supported by ground teams.

In St Francis Bay, particularly along Oyster Bay Road, both aerial and ground crews remain actively engaged in containment efforts.

Despite the scale and intensity of the fires, authorities have confirmed that no properties have been damaged in the weekend fires and there is no risk to homes or infrastructure.

All affected areas remain under continuous monitoring as a precaution.

Nelson Mandela Bay MMC for public safety Luyanda Lawu praised the tireless efforts of firefighting teams, who worked under extremely demanding conditions to contain multiple fires across the metro and prevent further damage.

“Safety and security through fire services in collaboration with fire protection associations conducted good work with an additional 10 fire trucks that were assisting.

“NMB officials were on site mitigating fires, at least there was no livestock affected, and no community members evacuated.

“This is because of the commitment of the officials. All roads that were closed are now reopened,” Lawu said on Sunday afternoon.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any signs of flare-ups to emergency services as dry and windy conditions persist across the region.