Makhanda schools excel in Cambridge A Levels

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Top of the cohort was Maurizia von Maltzan, who achieved four A* results.

The sixth cohort of Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) and St Andrew’s College’s Cambridge International A Levels have upheld the stellar performance of previous years with a strong set of results from the November 2025 exams.

DSG’s director of advancement, Victoria Mallet, said 14 pupils completed the Cambridge International A Levels, achieving results that exceeded expectations and reflected a year of disciplined academic focus and resilience.

Top of the cohort was Maurizia von Maltzan, who achieved four A* results, with an average of 93%. Her results included 96% for literature in English, 93% for history, 92% for mathematics, and 90% for biology.

Nkwenkwezi Majavu also delivered an impressive performance, achieving A* symbols for literature in English (92%), history (90%), and psychology (90%), and an A for English language (81%).

Strong individual subject performances were also recorded by Asante Chivere and Tadisaishe Rukanda, who each achieved an A in A Level chemistry, while Jennifer Glenn and Malkia Manyara earned A results in A Level psychology.

“Overall, 91% of all subject results fell within the A-C range, with more than a quarter of results awarded at A or A* level.

“Particularly notable were the A Level History results, where two-thirds of candidates achieved an A or A*, and half of the literature in English and psychology candidates attained top-tier results.”

In addition to the A Level successes, DSG and St Andrew’s College also celebrate the achievements of the grade 11 AS Level cohort, who completed their first Cambridge International exams in the November 2025 exams.

Particularly notable were the A Level History results, where two-thirds of candidates achieved an A or A*, and half of the literature in English and psychology candidates attained top-tier results.

“This important milestone marks the beginning of their A Level journey and reflects a strong foundation for future success.”

Top AS Level performers included Bundi Douglas Hamilton, who achieved A results in AS Level Physics and AS Level language & literature in English.

Rachel Murray also earned A results in AS Level Biology and AS Level language & literature in English.

“DSG and St Andrew’s College extend their sincere congratulations to all Cambridge International candidates.

“These results stand as a testament to the pupils’ dedication and perseverance, as well as the expertise, commitment and unwavering support of the teaching staff who guide them through this academically rigorous programme,” Mallet said.

The Herald