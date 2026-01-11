Makhanda teen’s murder suspect turns himself in

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Linomtha Skeyi.

A 21-year-old man has handed himself over to Makhanda police for his alleged involvement in the murder of teenager Linomtha Skeyi, whose body was found in a field on Christmas Day.

The suspect voluntarily handed himself over at Joza police station on Friday and will appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said Skeyi was reported missing on Christmas Eve, and during a search and rescue operation, her body was discovered the next day in an open field behind the social development department’s premises in Joza.

“The motive behind the murder is not yet clear but forms part of the ongoing investigation.“

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta commended law enforcement after the arrest of the 21-year-old suspect.

“This is a deeply tragic situation that has left our community in mourning.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Linomtha’s family and friends.

“The loss of a young life is a profound tragedy that resonates throughout our society,” Fanta said.

Though the motive for the murder remains unclear, Fanta assured the community the investigation was ongoing.

She urged parents and community members to foster safer environments for children.

“It is crucial that we allow the police to conduct a thorough investigation without speculation.

“We must respect the legal process as it unfolds. This tragic incident is a reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by our youth. We must remain vigilant and proactive in protecting our children. It is our collective responsibility to create a safe community where young people can thrive without fear.”

Fanta said there is a need for community engagement in addressing issues of violence and safety.

“I implore community members to work closely with law enforcement and social services.

“If you see something suspicious or have concerns about a child’s safety, please report it immediately.

“Together, we can build a safer environment for our children.

“We will continue to advocate for policies and programmes that support our youth and protect them from harm.

“Let us honour Linomtha’s memory by standing together to ensure that such tragedies do not happen again,” Fanta said.

The Herald