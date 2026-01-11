PIC faces bribery and corruption allegations after botched R700m loan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A new twist has emerged in the case involving property tycoon Ralebala “Rali” Mampeule, who has made bribery and corruption allegations against senior Public Investment Corporation (PIC) officials.

This followed the spectacular fallout surrounding a botched R700m loan agreement that involved Mampeule acquiring a stake in the fibre company MetroFibre Networx.

Internal PIC documents reveal that, shortly after the empowerment deal was finalised, Mampeule, through his company Digital Infrastructure Consortium (DIC), made an unusual request for a further R6.6m cash advance from the PIC.

The request was rejected, and the deal collapsed.

Under the agreement the PIC lent Mampeule R700m to purchase a 19.5% stake in MetroFibre. However, in June 2024, just three months after the PIC had transferred the funds, Mampeule requested an additional R6.6m.

This amount was intended to cover R4.3m in outstanding transaction and legal fees dating back to late 2022, as well as R60,000 in monthly payments for three years (with a 7% annual escalation) for working capital.

The request was considered bizarre because, typically in transactions of this nature, beneficiaries are expected to fund their own transaction costs — including legal fees, valuations and audited financials — to ensure they have "skin in the game".