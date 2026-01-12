Colchester community bids farewell to Oom Jan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The funeral of Jan Steenberg was held at the Old Apostolic Church in Colchester on Saturday

Family, friends and community members gathered at the Old Apostolic Church in Colchester on Saturday to bid a final farewell to Jan Steenberg, believed to be SA’s oldest man, who died on New Year’s Day at the age of 121.

The funeral service was marked by prayer, hymns and heartfelt tributes celebrating a man whose presence left a lasting impression on the Colchester community, where he lived for more than 50 years.

Steenberg is survived by two daughters, 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren, two great-great-great-grandchildren, and a large circle of family and friends.

Born in Missionvale on December 31 1904, Steenberg, affectionately known as Oom Jan, worked as a grave digger, fisherman and golf caddie during his lifetime.

Having lived through two world wars, the apartheid era and the Covid-19 pandemic, he was regarded as a living witness to history and was always willing to share stories from his life.

One of his granddaughters, Magdalene Prenkis, described her grandfather as a widely travelled and hardworking man who spent much of his life moving between farming communities across the Eastern Cape.

“Oupa was a staunch believer in God. Every morning when he opened his eyes, the first thing he said was thank you Lord for another day granted unto him.

“That was his way of living, with faith first.

“He was deeply knowledgeable about natural remedies and relied on traditional herbs to care for our family long before seeking medical treatment in later years,” Prenkis said.

She said the turnout at the funeral reflected the respect he earned across generations and cultures.

“The funeral proceedings went very, very well. We believe Oupa was the oldest person in the country.

“The support from leaders, the church and the community meant a lot. People came in their numbers to honour him.

“He was not just family, he belonged to everyone,” she said.

Another family member, Charmaine Stephenson, also paid tribute to Steenberg, saying the family found comfort in being able to honour him in the best way they could.

“The funeral went as we had planned, and we did what we could afford financially to give Oupa the best service possible.

"It was sad to say goodbye to him, but we will forever be grateful to have had Oupa in our lives.

“He was truly the kindest, most humble and most lovable person. Anyone who met him will tell you that,” Stephenson said.