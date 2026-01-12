Community group makes homecoming a joy for initiates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The initiates ready to return home as men in Motherwell

In an emphatic embrace of Xhosa traditions, a Gqeberha nonprofit organisation refused to allow financial challenges to detract from the customs, and sponsored and celebrated the return of 18 initiates at the weekend.

Sakhisiswe Sakwa Xhosa Group, in partnership with community leaders, hosted the ceremony in Motherwell on Saturday where 18 of the 28 sponsored initiates returned home.

The initiative, now in its third year, was started in response to the large number of boys who could not undergo the important rite of passage due to financial difficulties.

On Saturday, community elders and the young took to the streets with stick fighting, singing and ululating as residents celebrated the return of the men.

The 18 young men — covered in white blankets with black stripes — were accompanied up Ntsanyana Street in Motherwell NU9 to Ngoma Street for the ceremony.

A 40-year-old mother from NU29 in Motherwell could not hold back the tears as she watched with pride as her son returned home a man.

“No-one is working at home. My mom is extremely poor. My child is old, he is 21. He has been wanting to be initiated.

“When you spoke to him, he would shout back, he was frustrated, angry and lost hope. He had given up that he would be initiated,” she said.

“We could see that it was eating him inside, it was eating us inside as well, because if we had the means we would send him to be initiated.”

Having paid for only her son’s blanket, she thanked the NPO, saying she hoped more people could benefit from the initiative.

A 55-year-old blind father from NU9 Motherwell said he felt humbled and grateful to the men that played a role that he was unable to perform due to financial constraints.

“I am very happy today, when I calculate the costs. Besides the food, it would cost at least R38,000 to initiate our children.

“I want to thank them for taking food to my son. They undertook my responsibility. I hope they will never stop what they are doing,” the father said.

One of the 18 initiates said he had given up all hope that he would be initiated in the December initiation season.

“I thought I was not going to be like the other children.

“I cried to my parents, but they were not able to help.

“I was disappointing my mother with my actions, but now I feel like a man, ready to build his home,” he said.

Programme organiser Luthando Mbolekwana said their job was to be parents to children who came from struggling households.

Mbolekwana said they were motivated by the phrase “love your neighbour as you love yourself”.

“A man is a person that protects the community, not destroys it.

“People that are mostly the problem in the community are men, but when we sit together, we encourage each other on what can we do to protect this community we live in,” Mbolekwana said.

NPO chair Mzimasi Nzungu said they started the programme after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 after they saw a number of people had lost their jobs.

He thanked the sponsors from the community, who did not want to be identified.

“We started helping people. We registered our NPO last year. We are not serving Motherwell only, we service Nelson Mandela Bay.

“In Walmer, Greenbushes, Kariega, we have traditional surgeons and traditional nurses that we work with so that the children can go and come back safely.

“They are trained. We work with the department of health to ensure that children come back alive,” Nzungu said.