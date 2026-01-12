Eastern Cape preps for 2026 school year kickoff

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Preparations for the 2026 academic year are afoot with significant progress made in ensuring that the first day of schooling in the province becomes fruitful.

The Learner Teacher Support Material (LTSM) has been delivered, nutritious meals are being prepped and funding has been finalised, putting the province on track for a smooth start to the 2026 academic year.

While most of the issues have been resolved ahead of the schools reopening on Wednesday, the department has 849 pupils still unplaced across four districts, including Nelson Mandela Bay.

In a statement, the department said the projected pupil enrolment for 2026 is 1,747,354, about 40,000 pupils less than in 2025.

“This confirms that the declining learner population trend is expected to continue into 2026.

“These trends have significant implications for the School Rationalisation and Realignment Programme, school resourcing, and the provision of access-related facilities and services.”

The department also confirmed that it received the fourth tranche of the Education Infrastructure Grant from the national department of basic education (DBE) of R529m.

The first payment of R282.1m was received on November 26, and the last was R247m on December 19.

Most of the funding will be used to tackle the issue of pit latrines – 427 pit latrines currently – and build new infrastructure while repairing what has been damaged.

The delivery of top-up textbooks for all high schools has been completed, with top-ups for primary schools in progress. The department has assured the public the top-up textbooks for grades 1-7 will be delivered to schools by the opening of the 2026 academic year in January.

It said it remains committed to ensuring that no pupil was left without the necessary resources. The timely and efficient delivery of LTSM was a key priority in supporting quality teaching and learning across the province.

Regarding scholar transport, the education and transport departments had met to discuss challenges and proposed solutions.

“The total number of ferried learners is 118,574, and pending is 47,835.

“There is a task team established to look at alternative ways to deal with funding of outstanding learners.”

For the 2026/27 financial year, pupils will be funded at 100% of the norms and standard funding.

“The first tranche will be transferred to school by 15 May 2026, and the second will be transferred to all quintile 1-5 schools on 15 November 2026.”

Between 2019 and 2025 the department has also increased the number of pupils receiving meals.

“From 603,246 pupils in 4,832 ordinary public primary, secondary, combined, and special schools to 1,574,902 in 2025.

“Through co-ordinated planning, strengthened district support, and timely implementation of key readiness activities, we aim to secure a smooth opening of schools and create an enabling environment for quality teaching and learning.”