Education department confident of smooth start to school year

Eastern Cape schools are set to reopen on Wednesday despite lingering challenges.

It is all systems go for the reopening of schools this week, the Eastern Cape education department says.

This is despite scepticism from some stakeholders who flagged a number of challenges.

The first term of 2026 starts on Wednesday.

A number of key stakeholders said on Fridaythat there were still some issues carried over from 2025 which would pose a serious challenge to a smooth start.

One is the thorny issue of the provision of scholar transport to thousands of needy pupils.

Infrastructure upgrades and maintenance backlogs, troubles with the provision of nutritional meals to thousands of pupils, placement of children, mostly in grades 1 and 8, and the distribution of learner teacher support material (LTSM) to schools are among the recurring challenges.

However, the provincial government allayed the concerns on Friday.

Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said preparations for the 2026 academic year “are afoot, with significant progress made in ensuring that the first day of schooling in the province becomes smooth and fruitful”.

Mtima said the province was expecting to enrol more than 1.7-million pupils, about 40,000 fewer than in 2025, a decline he said that would have significant implications.

“This confirms that the declining learner population trend is expected to continue into 2026.”

Mtima confirmed that 849 pupils remained unplaced across four education districts in the province, the Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay metros, and the Sarah Baartman and Chris Hani West districts.

This represented just 0.05% of the provincial pupil population, he said.

Weather conditions during the December recess period had left some of the schools “in terrible condition”.

Mtima said support material and stationery had been delivered to schools in November.

“Furthermore, the delivery of top-up textbooks for all schools offering grades 8–12 was completed on December 5, marking an important milestone in the department’s LTSM readiness programme.

“The procurement of top-up textbooks for grades 1–7 is currently in progress."

These will be delivered to schools by the opening of the 2026 academic year.

The provincial government will in 2026 ferry more than 118,500 pupils through the scholar transport programme.

Meetings between the department and the transport department were ongoing in a bid to iron out challenges in the programme, he said.

An additional 47,835 pupils also needed scholar transport, but their matters were still pending.

There was a task team looking at alternative ways to deal with funding of outstanding pupils.

DA MPL Horatio Hendricks said a smooth start to the year was just a pipe dream, as there were many issues the department had to deal with, with scholar transport being the biggest concern.

This was because the department had no clear indication of when additional funds would be allocated to scholar transport after, he said, the budget ran dry at the end of November 2025.

Another issue which the department had to deal with was the placement of children.

Hendricks said it was also a concern that the department was struggling with school infrastructure, with a backlog amounting to billions.

Vandalism of schools during the holidays was also a problem.

EFF MPL and provincial secretary Simthembile Madikizela said the department was not prepared for the start of the academic year.

“It has not been fully prepared for the past few years now.”

Madikizela cited the inability to accommodate all prospective pupils, children being forced to buy some stationery for themselves and scholar transport as some of the challenges.

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose, however, said all deserving pupils on the database would be ferried by scholar transport from the first day of school.

“I would be lying if I said we are 100% ready; the reality of the matter is that we are between 70 to 80% ready and working hard towards being 100% ready before schools reopen.”

Meanwhile, parents in a number of no-fee schools across the province are crying foul as their children are unable to access schools due to their failure to pay certain “donations” demanded by their school authorities.

The provincial education department has described such conduct by schools as illegal.

Mtima said they had dispatched a team from the East London district office to follow up on the allegations.

Sadtu provincial secretary Malibongwe Ntame said the department was “partly ready” for the new academic year. — Daily Dispatch