Fires leave trail of loss from Mossel Bay to Dunoon

Overstrand communities rally as veld fires threaten lives and homes

Philani Nombembe

Journalist

A firefighter battles flames burning dangerously close to a house in Pearly Beach during the recent fires. (Supplied)

When the fire tore through Mossel Bay’s Aalwyndal last week, singer and songwriter Hazel Stone had only minutes to decide what could be saved from a life built over more than three decades.

As smoke closed in, Stone fled with little more than her children’s holiday suitcase, her fiancé’s work clothes, a laptop containing 32 years of music, her microphone and her wedding ring. An asthma attack forced her to stop as the fire moved closer.

The blaze was among a series of fires that swept through parts of the Western Cape, affecting communities across the socio-economic divide.

