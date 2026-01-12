MATRIC RESULTS UPDATES | 30% pass mark continues to haunt education department, but Gwarube says it’s a myth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

January 12 2026 Kelly Philps and Mandisa Phakane of Dainfern College after receiving their results. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

January 13 2026, 09:54

INFOGRAPHIC | Matric class of 2025 achieves 88% overall pass rate, highest so far

The class of 2025 has achieved an overall pass rate of 88% for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, with KwaZulu-Natal being the top province.

This is a slight improvement from the 2024 cohort, which achieved 87.3%, and 82.9% in 2023.

Announcing the results in Johannesburg on Monday, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube said: “This was the largest class in history to sit for the final results. We are reaching more pupils in grade 12. The story [of this cohort] begins in 2014, a story of resilience, including having gone through Covid-19.”

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has announced a national matric pass rate of 88% for 2025, the highest in the country’s history. (SUPPLIED)

[ INFOGRAPHIC | Matric class of 2025 achieves 88% overall pass rate, highest so farOpens in new window ]

January 13 2026, 09:39

It is a big day for matriculants around the country who receive their results today.



In Fountain Avenue, Walmer in Gqeberha, Walmer High School matriculants are already celebrating. #matric2025



📹 Eugene Coetzee pic.twitter.com/n4oPMWxHe0 — The Herald NMB (@HeraldNMB) January 13, 2026





January 13 2026, 09:25

Record matric pass rate masks decline in maths uptake and performance

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has candidly acknowledged the deep challenges facing South Africa’s school system, saying it is still failing to produce enough pupils with critical maths skills.

On Monday night she announced the results of the national senior certificate (NSC) exams, which recorded a historic 88% pass rate — the highest since the advent of democracy in 1994.

“Just 162,947 students achieved 30% or higher for maths, a sharp decline on the 173,774 who attained this threshold in 2024.”

[ Record matric pass rate masks decline in maths uptake and performanceOpens in new window ]





January 13 2026, 09:14

January 13 January 2026, 08:17

‘Refrain from populism’: Minister Gwarube debunks ’30% pass mark’ myth

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has called on political parties to stop spreading the misleading perception that 30% is the official matric pass mark.

Speaking at the release of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results on Monday, Gwarube warned the persistent myth could discourage pupils from striving for excellence.

“South Africans, we must put a stubborn myth to rest: 30% is not the matric pass mark,” she said.

[ ‘Refrain from populism’: Minister Gwarube debunks ’30% pass mark’ mythOpens in new window ]

January 12 2026 18:58

JUST IN | Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has announced a national matric pass rate of 88% for 2025, the highest in the country’s history.

“To the class of 2025 I say, congratulations on breaking the record of the highest pass rate in South Africa,” Gwarube said.

Here is how the provinces fared:

January 12 2026 18:00

WATCH LIVE | Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube announces 2025 NSC matric results

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube is on Monday announcing the matric results for the 2025 class.

The Independent Examination Board (IEB) announced a 98.31% overall pass rate for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

[ WATCH LIVE | Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube announces 2025 NSC matric resultsOpens in new window ]

Reddam House’s Rethabile Mashego triumphs with eight distinctions

For Reddam House Waterfall matriculant Rethabile Mashego, who bagged an impressive eight distinctions, the Class of 2025 results are more than just numbers on a statement; they are a testament to growth, faith, humility and a deeply rooted desire to serve others.

Rethabile’s academic achievement crowns a year she describes as both the “easiest” and the most challenging of her schooling career. Like many top achievers, she entered matric with confidence after years of consistent excellence. But matric, she soon discovered, was a different ball game altogether.

[ Reddam House’s Rethabile Mashego triumphs with eight distinctionsOpens in new window ]

January 12 2026 16:38

Matric results: what your pass level means

As the matric class of 2025 prepares to receive their results, understanding your pass level is essential for choosing the right higher education path.

The Independent Examinations Board(IEB) results were released on Monday, whileNational Senior Certificate(NSC) candidates will receive their individual results this Tuesday.

[ Matric results: what your pass level meansOpens in new window ]

January 12 2026 15:54

Department has constitutional obligation to place all learners, says Gwarube as 23,000 await school placements

As parents scramble to find placements for their children just two days before schools reopen, minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube said the department is constitutionally obliged to ensure that pupils are placed in schools.

This comes as 23,000 learners nationwide still don’t have space. There are about 4,800 unplaced pupils in Gauteng, 9,000 in Mpumalanga, and 7,000 in the Western Cape, while Limpopo sits at 1,300 learners who are yet to get schools.

[ Department has constitutional obligation to place all learners, says Gwarube as 23,000 await school placementsOpens in new window ]

January 12 2026 15:47

Differently abled pupils shine among top 40 achievers

Differently abled matriculants claimed their place among the 40 top achievers recognised at the 2025 ministerial breakfast on Monday.

[ Differently abled pupils shine among top 40 achieversOpens in new window ]

January 12 2026 15:30

Sacred Heart College celebrates 100% matric pass and top 1% national achievers

Sacred Heart College in Observatory, north-east of Johannesburg, has announced a 100% matric pass rate for its Class of 2025, with several pupils ranking in the top 1% nationally in Independent Examination Board (IEB) subjects.

[ Sacred Heart College celebrates 100% matric pass and top 1% national achieversOpens in new window ]

January 12 2026 14:55

Top IEB schools in Gauteng celebrate outstanding 2025 matric results

Two Independent Examinations Board (IEB) schools in Gauteng, Redhill School and Saheti School, have celebrated exceptional results for the class of 2025, with high distinction rates and top individual performances.

[ Top IEB schools in Gauteng celebrate outstanding 2025 matric resultsOpens in new window ]

WATCH | IEB learners have achieved a 98.31% pass rate in the 2025 matric exams. DBE minister Siviwe Gwarube hosted the Top 40 achievers for breakfast in Randburg Monday morning.



Video: Sinazo Kos pic.twitter.com/MpslRMzpiY — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) January 12, 2026

January 12 2026, 14:04

Expert warns against oversimplifying SA’s matric success

With the imminent release of the 2025 matric results, SA could edge closer to a 90% national pass rate, with some provinces aiming even higher.

Education experts caution, however, that while such a milestone may indicate improved learner support, the pass rate alone provides a limited view of whether pupils are leaving school with the skills necessary to succeed beyond matric.

[ Expert warns against oversimplifying SA’s matric successOpens in new window ]

January 12 2026, 12:45

Gwarube highlights dedication, resilience of class of 2025

“In a system often under strain, you continue to push forward. You show up with commitment, creativity, and courage.”

This was the congratulatory message for the class of 2025 by the department of basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube on Monday, as the national results are to be released.

[ Gwarube highlights dedication, resilience of class of 2025Opens in new window ]

January 12 2026, 11:53

Gwarube praises top matric achievers for ’boulder pushing’ perseverance

The minister of basic education has praised SA’s top 40 matric achievers for their discipline and perseverance on Monday while celebrating the class of 2025 during the ministerial breakfast in Randburg.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube said their success was earned through sustained effort rather than privilege.

[ Gwarube praises top matric achievers for ’boulder pushing’ perseveranceOpens in new window ]

January 12 2026, 10.50am

IEB achieves 98.31% pass rate in 2025 matric exams

The Independent Examination Board (IEB) has announced a 98.31% overall pass rate for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

All candidates who passed the IEB NSC exams achieved a qualification that allows access to post-school education:

89.12% qualified for degree study, slightly down from 89.37% in 2024;

7.83% achieved diploma-level entry, up from 7.56% the year before;

1.34% qualified for higher certificate; and

0.02% achieved an endorsed NSC.

January 12 2026, 11am

Matric results don’t define pupils’ futures, experts say

As the grade 12 class of 2025 awaits its much-anticipated matric results, experts are urging pupils to remember that these marks do not define their worth or determine the entirety of their future.

Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, education project manager at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, said pupils should not view their results as a final judgment on their intelligence or potential.

[ Matric results don’t define learners’ future, experts sayOpens in new window ]

Makhanda schools excel in Cambridge A Levels

The sixth cohort of Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) and St Andrew’s College’s Cambridge International A Levels have upheld the stellar performance of previous years with a strong set of results from the November 2025 exams.

DSG’s director of advancement, Victoria Mallet, said 14 pupils completed the Cambridge International A Levels, achieving results that exceeded expectations and reflected a year of disciplined academic focus and resilience.

[ Makhanda schools excel in Cambridge A LevelsOpens in new window ]

TimesLIVE