MATRIC RESULTS UPDATES | IEB 98.31% pass rate sets the tone as SA awaits national results

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matriculants received their results at schools. Pictured from left: Okuhle Ngxangane, 17, Isabelle Jacobs, 18, and Cassidy Kwong See, 18, of Collegiate Girls’ High celebrate their success. File photo

January 12 2026, 14:04

Expert warns against oversimplifying SA’s matric success

With the imminent release of the 2025 matric results, SA could edge closer to a 90% national pass rate, with some provinces aiming even higher.

Education experts caution, however, that while such a milestone may indicate improved learner support, the pass rate alone provides a limited view of whether pupils are leaving school with the skills necessary to succeed beyond matric.

[ Expert warns against oversimplifying SA’s matric successOpens in new window ]

January 12 2026, 12:45

Gwarube highlights dedication, resilience of class of 2025

“In a system often under strain, you continue to push forward. You show up with commitment, creativity, and courage.”

This was the congratulatory message for the class of 2025 by the department of basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube on Monday, as the national results are to be released.

[ Gwarube highlights dedication, resilience of class of 2025Opens in new window ]

January 12 2026, 11:53

Gwarube praises top matric achievers for ’boulder pushing’ perseverance

The minister of basic education has praised SA’s top 40 matric achievers for their discipline and perseverance on Monday while celebrating the class of 2025 during the ministerial breakfast in Randburg.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube said their success was earned through sustained effort rather than privilege.

[ Gwarube praises top matric achievers for ’boulder pushing’ perseveranceOpens in new window ]

January 12 2026, 10.50am

IEB achieves 98.31% pass rate in 2025 matric exams

The Independent Examination Board (IEB) has announced a 98.31% overall pass rate for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

All candidates who passed the IEB NSC exams achieved a qualification that allows access to post-school education:

89.12% qualified for degree study, slightly down from 89.37% in 2024;

7.83% achieved diploma-level entry, up from 7.56% the year before;

1.34% qualified for higher certificate; and

0.02% achieved an endorsed NSC.

January 12 2026, 11am

Matric results don’t define pupils’ futures, experts say

As the grade 12 class of 2025 awaits its much-anticipated matric results, experts are urging pupils to remember that these marks do not define their worth or determine the entirety of their future.

Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, education project manager at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, said pupils should not view their results as a final judgment on their intelligence or potential.

[ Matric results don’t define learners’ future, experts sayOpens in new window ]

TimesLIVE