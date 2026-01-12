Police, officials strategise on ways to improve safety on Garden Route

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Senior police and government officials in the Garden Route met in George on Monday to discuss the recently released crime statistics and ways to improve safety in the scenic region.

Cetyana urged police in the district to work harder to combat crime, particularly murder, and improve on the crime statistics for the second quarter of 2025/2026.

“For the second quarter, we had 50 murders, compared with 53 [in the previous quarter].

“For me, that decrease is not much. We still have to work very hard to ensure that people are not killed.

“We need to protect people’s lives, as well as the issue of attempted murders,” Cetyana said.

According to the crime statistics, the number of sexual offences cases recorded in the district dropped by 13 to 185 in the second quarter.

However, attempted murders increased quarter on quarter by 16, from 48 to 64.

The number of cases of assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm also rose from 914 to 926 over the same period.

Theft of motor vehicles and motorcycles increased from 20 to 21, while the number of robberies at non-residential premises rose from 17 to 30 over the same period.

However, malicious damage to property cases, which numbered 605 in the previous period, declined to 559 in the second quarter.

Contact-related crimes also declined, from 616 in the previous quarter to 580.

A decrease was also recorded in the number of burglaries at non-residential premises (from 228 in the previous quarter to 209) and burglary at residential premises (declining from 826 to 749).

Cetyana applauded police officers in the region for their efforts to reduce crime.

“I am quite happy with the manner in which we confiscated liquor, because that comes directly from police activities.

“The same in the festive season, when we were quite busy; we confiscated a lot of liquor, we closed a number of illegal shipments and we opened cases against those people and presented them in court,” he said.

The strategic deployment of several police units in the Western Cape in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies as part of ongoing Safer Festive Season operations also yielded a positive outcome, with 828 suspects arrested in the Garden Route district.

Targeted operations at several illicit drug outlets and stop- and-search operations resulted in the arrest of 169 suspects for drug-related offences.

