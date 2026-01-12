Social media kindness sees new home built for disabled friend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vulikhaya Zilindlovu with Mkhanyiseli Mfutye, outside the new home near a Mqanduli

In a world where social media often amplifies the negative, one content creator’s selfless act has warmed the hearts of thousands.

This comes after his humanitarian campaign raised more than R150,000 to build a home for his friend living with autism.

The Ntsitshana community in Kwaaiman, outside Mqanduli, has celebrated the transformation of one of its own, Mkhanyiseli Mfutye.

This is thanks to the kindness of his friend, Vulikhaya Zilindlovu.

Zilindlovu, 34, known as Fish on social media platforms — grew up with Mfutye, 33, who has now become a recognised figure on social media as Nja.

Zilindlovu’s decision to share Mfutye’s story on social media sparked a wave of compassion and generosity, resulting in the construction of a new three-roomed house for him and his family.

Mfutye’s life has been transformed in ways he never thought possible.

It is not just the physical change that is remarkable — but also the impact it has on his dignity, confidence and sense of belonging.

Mfutye has captured the hearts of many social media users through his videos, but behind his playful videos lies a sad story of resilience, hardship and an urgent cry for help.

Living in a crumbling hut with his sister, Nombuyiselo, 45, and five children, he was often the target of cruel jokes and exclusion.

He was forced to drop out of school when he was young after enduring relentless bullying due to his disability.

Zilindlovu shared the struggles Mfutye faced, which forced him to isolate himself from interaction with people.

“Mkhanyiseli is human like anyone and needs to be treated with respect.”

The name Nja?

“His late brother used to call me Inja yam — meaning my buddy and Mkhanyiseli inherited it,” he said.

Zilindlovu started a campaign to raise funds in August.

Zilindlovu took to social media, sharing Mfutye’s story on September 30 and asking for help to build the family a house.

The response was overwhelming. In November, enough money was raised to build a R150,000 brick house.

“The house is of good quality, built by experienced builders,” he said.

Construction of the house was finished last week.

But Zilindlovu said there was still more to be done.

“The house is still lacking in amenities. It only has a bed and TV.

“We need furniture, appliances and other essentials to make life even better.”

Nombuyiselo, overcome with emotion, could not hold back the tears.

“Fish has given us a new lease on life. We are forever grateful for his kindness and generosity.” — Daily Dispatch