Wheelchair-bound DJ uplifting children through the arts

DJ Ziphozihle Moyeni, from Kwazakhele, is using his passion for the creative arts to uplift and inspire young people through the Thuthukani Creative Workshop

Despite living with cerebral palsy and being wheelchair-bound, Kwazakhele-based musician, DJ and artist, Ziphozihle Moyeni, is proving that passion and purpose can overcome any barrier.

Determined to use his talents to uplift others, Moyeni has launched the Thuthukani Creative Workshop, an initiative aimed at equipping young children with skills in performing and creative arts while inspiring them to believe in their own potential.

Moyeni said growing up with a disability had been a difficult journey, marked by self-doubt, rejection and bullying.

“I struggled when I was younger.

“I hated myself because I was so different.

“I dropped out of school in 2003 because I was being bullied, and it became unbearable.

“I needed to find something to do to keep myself busy.”

Moyeni’s life changed after he attended a party in Kariega, where he was introduced to DJing.

“I went to a party, and I saw a guy playing music from a computer.

“I sat next to him, and he said, ‘Now you will learn how to DJ’.

“I didn’t have equipment at first, and even using a laptop mouse was a challenge, but people in the community helped me.

“For more than four years, I couldn’t DJ because I didn’t have a working laptop.

“Last year, someone helped me get another one.

“It’s not perfect, but when I started DJing again, I realised I could also help others,” he said.

This led to the birth of the Thuthukani Creative Workshop, driven by his desire to ensure that other children do not grow up feeling limited by their circumstances.

“I grew up poor, and it was tough. I don’t want other children to struggle the way I did.

“Every child deserves a chance to realise their dreams, regardless of where they come from,” he said.

The workshop offers masterclasses in DJing, music, acting and other creative disciplines through collaborations with established artists in and around Gqeberha.

In November 2025, Moyeni hosted his first workshop under his company, Zi Block 64 Enterprise, which also serves as a vehicle to grow the Thuthukani initiative.

Mthobeli Moni, from Pure Hot And Talented, an organisation that focuses on helping young people nurture their talents in the creative space, said he was drawn to Moyeni because of his passion for learning new skills and constantly finding new ways of helping the community.

Moni kindly donated the laptop to Moyeni.

“When I met Ziphozihle last year, we started working on helping him build up his company and grow his profile as a DJ.

“It was a bit challenging at first due to his disability, but once you get to know him, you get to understand him better, and you know how he prefers to do things.

“He loves to learn, and he is big on helping the community,” Moni said.

However, despite Thuthukani’s positive impact, Moyeni said a lack of financial resources was a major challenge.

“I have the vision and the passion, but I don’t always have the financial support.

“For 2026, my goal is to grow Thuthukani so we can host more workshops, bring in more artists and reach more children.

“With financial assistance, I can buy proper equipment and create more opportunities for young people who have talent but no access.”