Eastern Cape pupils excel in IEB exams

While they might have made it look easy, Nelson Mandela Bay’s top Independent Examinations Board (IEB) pupils proved that grit, determination and hard work is what is needed to succeed academically.

For Dimitri Alexandris it was simple motivational words from his father and “cheat snacks” from his mother that kept him going during his intensive studies.

The 18-year-old, who has since moved from Gqeberha to Cape St Francis, matriculated at Woodridge College and was the school’s headboy in 2025.

He is among seven candidates in Gqeberha and Makhanda that made it onto the outstanding achievements list for the class of 2025’s IEB exams.

Dimitri said one of the hardest challenges was being a boarder at school, which meant he was away from home during study times.

“It was often difficult to stay motivated but my parents always managed to keep me going.

“A simple message of encouragement from my dad or a few cheat snacks sent to me by my mom ultimately made what I have achieved possible.

“This support and not pressure is what helped me through the tough days,” he said.

Dimitri together with classmates Rebecca Botha and Alexander Moolman, each earned seven distinctions.

Close behind were Tamsin de Villiers, Jade Kelly, Georgia Kilfoil and Sandra Smith, with six distinctions each.

Additionally, Nicole Barnard, Taylor-Anne Jones, Anna Kirsten and Ayabulela Madaka earned five distinctions apiece.

Dimitri and Rebecca, who both featured in the IEB list of outstanding achievers, fell within the top 5% nationally in six subjects and scoring more than 80% for life orientation.

He earned top 1% rankings for computer applications technology and mathematics while Rebecca achieved within the top 1% nationally for accounting, English, geography, life orientation and mathematics.

Dimitri thanked his family, teachers and peers for being ready to support him.

“They were ready to answer questions at any crazy hour during the day.”

For the class of 2026, Dimitri urged them to enjoy their year.

“Doing two or three sets of exams gets tiring and remember that the finals are the ones that count the most, so don’t overwork yourself.

“Sleep is your friend when it comes to exam time.

“Being 100% focused while you are writing is way more important than a few extra hours of sleepy studying,” he said.

Dimitri said he planned to take a gap year and experience a bit of the world by finding different jobs in Europe.

“I then plan to come back to SA and study BCom mathematical science at Stellenbosch University.”

Rebecca, 18, said putting in consistent efforts in class coupled with good preparation for all tests and exams was what gave her an edge.

She said she embraced healthy competition from her classmates.

Her advice to the class of 2026, was to get enough sleep.

“Continue to participate in sport and general school life. Embrace mistakes and don’t stress,” Rebecca said.

She has not yet decided on whether to pursue her studies at the University of Pretoria or Stellenbosch.

She said her home environment was conducive to studying.

Meanwhile at Harvest Christian School, matriculant Daniel Scholtz, 19, who also made the list of outstanding IEB achievers, said being consistent throughout his studies proved to be key.

“I always stayed on top of my work and tried to give my best for every assignment and assessment.

“Most importantly, my Christian faith was the grounding for my life which gave me the motivation I needed to continue giving my best even when I didn’t feel like it,” Daniel said.

He said the class of 2026 should always try to give their best when it came to their studies.

“⁠Never be satisfied with where you are currently but always work to become a better version of yourself than you were yesterday.

“Be passionate about your work, don’t see it as something to ‘get done’ but as a learning experience to understand the world better,” he said.

Daniel said he would be studying towards a BSc physics at the Nelson Mandela University.

“I hope to get my doctorate in physics one day.

“From a young child, I have always loved science and my dream is to make a contribution to society in the physics sector.”

His father, Mark, said their family prayed for him and encouraged him to just do the best and to keep perspective and balance.

“We are absolutely thrilled for him. He worked hard and God is faithful, a wonderful combination.

“We are so grateful,” Mark said.

Another Harvest Christian School IEB outstanding achiever, Hannah Leyland, 18, said she was happy with her results.

“I’m looking forward to a fun gap year,” Hannah said.

Hannah’s advice to current grade 12s: “Practise plenty of past papers.”

Her parents said they were very proud of Hannah and that her hard work, diligence and perseverance paid off.

St Andrew’s College outstanding achiever Alastair de Kock, who was also a headboy at the school, achieved nine distinctions with a 93% aggregate.

This makes him one of the highest achieving IEB candidates in the country.

Alastair was also placed in the top 1% nationally in five subjects: life sciences, mathematics, physical sciences, life orientation and further studies physics.

“While I dedicated many hours to studying both during term time and holidays, set clear goals, followed a consistent and detailed study routine, and sought help from teachers when needed, maintaining my mental wellbeing was equally important.

“Regular exercise, continuing to play the piano and spending time with friends allowed me to stay focused, motivated, and in the right mindset to perform at my best,” Alastair said.

Alastair said he would be studying chemical engineering with the intention of pursuing postgraduate studies overseas.

“My long-term goal is to work in the environmental and sustainability sector, and I believe an engineering degree will provide a strong foundation for this path,” he said.

Two St Andrew’s College boys achieved eight distinctions.

Matthew Kruse, from Johannesburg, scored an 88% aggregate, with distinctions in accounting, Afrikaans first additional language, English home language, geography, life orientation, mathematics, physical sciences and further studies mathematics (extended).

The other matriculant is Daniel Meihuizen, from Makhanda, who achieved an 86% aggregate, with distinctions in accounting, Afrikaans first additional language, English home language, life orientation, life sciences, mathematics, physical sciences and further studies mathematics (extended).