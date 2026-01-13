MEC Anton Bredell wants Knysna water crisis declared a national disaster

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Western Cape water and sanitation provincial head Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa with Knysna mayor Thando Matika at Akkerkloof Dam in Knysna. As of Tuesday, the dam, which is the town's main supply, was at only 15%.

Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell wants the Knysna municipal water crisis and the runaway fires declared a provincial disaster.

Escalating wildfires have destroyed vegetation and homes along the Garden Route.

Bredell’s comments come after strict water restrictions were imposed last week, with the Akkerkloof Dam just 15% full on Tuesday.

During a media briefing with affected municipalities, Bredell said he would meet the cabinet to discuss his proposed declaration.

The Knysna municipality has warned that the town has a water crisis which could lead to a “day zero”, as it has only 10 days of water.

“I am going to ask the cabinet to consider declaring a provincial disaster on fires and the water issue. The Akkerkloof Dam is the main source of water. It was at 27% in the beginning of December, then at 20%, now it’s 15%, giving us 10 days of water.

“This means if we don’t add water to the dam, we’re going to be out of water in 10 days,” Bredell said.

The MEC said the municipality was using about 12 megalitres of water a day.

The department of water and sanitation’s provincial head, Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, said the national department was aware of the situation affecting Knysna and other towns on the Garden Route.

“The department is working closely with the Western Cape provincial government, Knysna municipality and other municipalities on water security and also to mitigate the impact of the crisis on residents, businesses and tourism,” she said.

Bila-Mupariwa said given the severity of the crisis, the department of water and sanitation, through its regulatory and water resource management function, had directed the municipality to urgently explore and activate alternative sources, including groundwater abstraction.

Knysna mayor Thando Matika said contingency plans had been initiated by the municipality to deal with the crisis.

Matika added that several sites had been identified for borehole drilling and that two water streams had been identified, but further tests were needed to ensure if the water was safe for consumption.

“We are finalising the signing off of a contract between the municipality and PG Bison. The company will help the municipality with access to groundwater.

“We want to finalise everything in two weeks. There are also seven boreholes that were previously there, which we have analysed,” Matika said.

About R4.5m will be used in the borehole project, according to Knysna community service director Johnny Douglas.

However, R58m is needed to deal with the Knysna water crisis.

Should day zero arrive, water trucks will be deployed across the municipality to supply residents.