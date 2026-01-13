Pastor’s church disruption goes viral

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Reverend Xola Nomandla giving his sermon before chaos erupted. A viral video on Facebook depicts Nomandla being escorted by police while congregants call for the pastor to leave

A video showing police at a tense church service in New Brighton has sparked widespread speculation on social media after claims circulated that a senior Methodist pastor had been arrested — claims the SA Police Service has now firmly denied.

The footage, which was circulated on Facebook, shows a tense scene at the Nangoza Jebe Hall, with an audible commotion as some congregants called for the Gqeberha North Methodist circuit superintendent, Rev Xolani Nomandla, to leave.

The footage shared online does not indicate the reasons for police involvement as there are no visible signs of any physical altercation or violence.

On Monday, police clarified their involvement, confirming that no arrest took place and that no-one was removed from the premises.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said New Brighton police officers were called out to the venue following disruptions during a church service linked to alleged internal leadership and structural disputes.

“On arrival at the church, they intervened and interviews were done with the bishops at the service, and SAPS members urged the church to resolve its internal issues peacefully,” Beetge said.

“No-one was arrested or escorted off the premises.”

He said that after the police intervention the service continued peacefully and without further incident.

In a separate video posted on the church’s official Facebook page, Nomandla is seen preaching to congregants shortly before the disruption escalated.

For most of the recording, he continues with his sermon despite an audible commotion and consistent whistling from within the congregation.

The pastor does not directly engage with the disruption for the majority of the video.

However, near the end of the recording, Nomandla briefly addresses the unrest, remarking that the noise taking place was “not of God”, before continuing his sermon.

The video ends shortly thereafter.

The clarification by the police comes amid widespread speculation on social media, where the video has been shared alongside unverified claims suggesting criminal conduct on the part of Nomandla.

The SAPS has emphasised that its role was limited to restoring order and encouraging dialogue, and that a police presence at a scene does not automatically indicate an arrest has been made.

A congregant, who did not want to be named, said on Monday that tensions escalated when Nomandla approached the podium to begin his sermon.

“Basically, the congregants don’t want Rev Nomandla,” the source said.

“They want him to leave the circuit.

“When he was on the podium to begin his sermon, that’s when the whistle-blowing started.

“I’m not sure who called the police to escort him out.”

Another congregant alleged the police were called by those who wanted Nomandla to remain head of the church.

“We asked why the police were there and who called them,” the congregant said.

“Others on social media were commenting they had contacted brigadier so and such, which to us means they used their connections to civil servants to try and suppress the voices of those who don’t want Nomandla.

“At no point was there any physical altercation which is why we didn’t understand police coming in with guns. It was a form of intimidation.”

A petition calling for Nomandla’s removal launched online in May 2025 currently has 218 signatures.

Approached for comment, Nomandla referred questions to Reverend Sox Leleki, bishop of the William Kama District.

Leleki did not respond to texts by the time of going to print.

The video has drawn strong reactions from social media users, many of whom expressed concern about how the situation was handled.

One person wrote: “This is not it. They could have asked him to come outside and go to the police station.

“I’m not a churchgoer, but this feels wrong; there’s always a more dignified way to do things.”

Another person commented: “This is so hurtful. I don’t know him, but this is so humiliating. There was no need to bring the cops in while he was in the pulpit.”

