Special school battles string of challenges

The Reuben Birin Special School in in Missionvale

The Reuben Birin Special School’s 20% matric pass rate has exposed what school leaders describe as years of systemic neglect by the education authorities, with staff shortages and a lack of sign-language support.

This, compounded by overcrowded classrooms, has contributed to only one out of five matriculants who wrote their final examinations passing the 2025 academic year.

Situated in Missionvale just off the R75, department head Timothy Rennick said while the figures might seem unsatisfactory, the results could not be viewed in isolation.

They should rather be seen against a backdrop of severe lack of resources, staff shortages and infrastructural limitations that had been going on for years.

Rennick said the pressure that accompanied poor matric results often fell on educators, despite the challenges they faced daily.

“When the matriculants don’t do well, the department looks at the school and everyone from the principal right down to the teachers, is held accountable for that.

“But over the years, the teachers have really tried and introduced extra classes for the learners, which have helped.

“It also helps when the numbers are small because while they are all deaf, some have more areas where they need help,” Rennick said.

A critical concern for Rennick was the shortage of sign-language interpreters.

The school has only one interpreter for its entire 128 pupils, a ratio that significantly affects communication and comprehension in the classroom.

“Not everybody on our staff is confident to teach the curriculum in sign language.

“None of us, myself included, attended sign-language courses at university to equip us for this.

“We are currently receiving sign-language training from service providers to help us going forward,” Rennick said.

To bridge this gap, the school makes use of deaf student assistants, former pupils who have matric qualifications, to support teaching and learning in classrooms.

Overcrowding is another persistent issue.

Ideally, classes should consist of no more than five pupils to ensure individual attention.

However, in 2025, some classes had as many as 17 pupils due to a shortage of classrooms.

Several years ago, a fire destroyed a large section of the school, including classrooms and teaching equipment.

Though the department of education acknowledged the damage at the time, rebuilding has yet to begin.

Despite these challenges, Rennick said the school’s teachers remained committed and passionate about their work.

“As a school, we are blessed that the teachers don’t get too overwhelmed.

“We understand that if we get tired, imagine how the child who goes through this must feel.

“We accommodate learners from areas such as Tsitsikamma, Mthatha and George, and we try to keep parents informed through a WhatsApp group.

“We are really trying to make it work,” he said.

