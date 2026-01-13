Teen recovering after traumatic accident at trampoline park

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A horrific accident at Gravity indoor trampoline park at Baywest Mall, left 17-year-old Likho Siphika needing an emergency operation after suffering from a broken neck after not adhering to the park's rules and regulations. After a successful surgery, Siphika is currently in hospital recovering from his right lung that has collapsed.

What was meant to be a fun-filled family excursion to Gravity Indoor Trampoline Park at Baywest Mall ended disastrously for a Motherwell teen when he failed to land successfully after a trick, resulting in a broken vertebra.

Likho Siphika is still recovering in hospital after the incident in early December.

The 17-year-old was accompanied by two friends, a 15-year-old cousin and her friend as well as his aunt, Vuyokazi Tshokela, to celebrate the end of the academic year.

However, the day took a bad turn, after Likho attempted to do several backflips and landed awkwardly, injuring his neck.

While staff responded immediately, the centre’s managing director said they had not experienced such a severe injury on the premises in a decade of operation.

Tshokela said they had all been to Gravity before and thought it would be a fun way for the children to celebrate their end of year.

She said the incident happened after she sent Likho to check on his younger cousin and her friend.

“He did backflips, he landed wrong, that is how he fell.

“He said he recalled doing two backflips and when he did it the third time, after falling, he could not move his body.

“He does not say how he fell, but I am sure he probably landed on his head because his neck broke close to his spine,” Tshokela said.

She said when she went to check on the children, she was shocked to discover her nephew lying on the ground and being attended to by the staff.

“I was afraid because his breathing was horrible. I just wanted the ambulance to arrive swiftly.

“His friends were so traumatised, to the point that we had to visit their families because their parents said they could not even eat,” Tshokela said, crying.

She said they arrived at Livingstone Hospital at about 7pm.

“The doctors said we were very lucky to arrive at that time because he was running out of oxygen as his lungs were injured.

“On December 11, he had an emergency operation, they tried to pull his spine back into place, they showed me that there was an improvement but not fully.

“There was a bone that was broken badly, they tried to bring it back together with a metal plate.

“On January 7, his right lung collapsed, that is why he is still in hospital.”

Tshokela said they were not holding the play park responsible for the incident.

She said while Likho could still not speak well, he could move his arms but was unable to hold anything.

His legs did not have sensation, but he could now feel when his feet were scratched.

Gravity Indoor Trampoline Park managing director Kureshin Reddy said staff immediately attended to Likho.

Based on footage from their security cameras, he said, Likho landed incorrectly after he had done more than one backflip and that was how he injured himself.

“It [camera footage] does not show exactly how he landed, but it showed more or less that he landed wrongly.

“A first aid member did attend to him to the best of his ability, thereafter he called an ambulance when he picked up that it was serious.

“It is the first time a guy has hurt himself so badly. He did something that was not within his capability, because he did not land correctly,” Reddy said.

Signs at the facility advised people to attempt stunts or play within their capabilities.

Rules were read out repeatedly every hour and following the rules ensured there would be no injuries, he said.

Reddy has communicated regularly with Likho’s aunt to check on his health.

He thanked Tshokela who had commended their team for moving swiftly to provide first aid and for calling an ambulance.

“We do not promote backflips, we are a trampoline park and not a gymnastic school, though you do get professionals.

“We do daily checks especially during school holidays, we have staff members and the maintenance guy checking and staff members report if something is not working.

“We would like to say we are safe, we are hands on, unfortunately there was this incident, but we are human about it and are speaking with the mother,” Reddy said.

Tshokela asked anyone who was willing to make a donation to assist with the escalating medical bills to contact her on 078-008-7238.

