Collegiate Girls’ High, Insight Academy extend perfect record

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Collegiate Girls' High School has extended its remarkable record by celebrating its 14th consecutive 100% matric pass rate. Former head girl Blessing Melariri and deputy head girl Mignonne Colley are pictured

Collegiate Girls’ High School and Insight Learning Academy are the two Nelson Mandela Bay schools whose pupils have managed to maintain a perfect pass rate for at least five consecutive years.

Collegiate has extended its remarkable record by celebrating its 14th consecutive 100% pass rate in 2025.

Of the 130 Collegiate pupils who wrote the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, 129 achieved bachelor’s passes, with the class of 2025 bagging 253 distinctions.

Insight Learning Academy celebrated its sixth consecutive 100% pass rate.

At Collegiate, excitement filled the air as pupils, supported by parents, arrived to receive their results.

As the school gates opened, girls rushed to receive their reports before hugging and celebrating with their peers as they talked about their plans for the future.

Collegiate principal Louise Erasmus said the school was celebrating its extraordinary milestone.

“The class of 2025 has shown us that excellence is not just in results — it is in resilience, in character and in the courage to keep moving forward.

“We are proud of our learners and we cannot wait to see the incredible impact they will make in the world.”

Collegiate’s Maria Freercks attained the second-highest marks in SA, scooping eight distinctions.

Maria, who has lived in Gqeberha since she was five years old, attributed a large part of her success to her parents.

“My family have always supported me and encouraged me to work hard with dedication and commitment.”

She said that she would be studying medicine in 2026.

Though she is nervous about the future, she hopes to be able to make a difference in the lives of other people.

Collegiate school governing body chair Grant Kucherera congratulated pupils and teachers on the excellent 2025 results.

“The class’s remarkable pass rate is a true testament to your unwavering leadership, hard work and dedication.”

Kucherera thanked the Collegiate staff for leading from the front and always being willing to go above and beyond to ensure the success of the pupils.

“Their hard work, patience and belief in our students have been instrumental in shaping the learners’ young minds in all facets of learning,” he said.

Staff at Insight Learning Academy, whose matrics delivered a top-notch performance for the sixth straight year, were hard at work preparing for the new school year on Tuesday and were not available for comment.

The Herald