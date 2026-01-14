How two Gqeberha schools achieved exceptional success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Walmer High School matric class for 2026 took to the streets to welcome the matric results for the class of 2025

In communities where schools face deep-rooted social and economic challenges, two Nelson Mandela Bay institutions show how excellence thrives when schools and communities move in lockstep.

Soqhayisa Senior Secondary School in Motherwell obtained a 99.6% pass rate for the class of 2025 while on the other side of Gqeberha, Walmer High secured a 96.6% pass rate.

Top pupil Sesona Masingili, who got seven distinctions for mathematics, physical sciences, accounting, Xhosa, life orientation, English and life science, made history by being the first pupil from Soqhayisa to take national honours.

He was joined by Lubabalo Wakie in East London on Tuesday at the department of education’s provincial top performer awards held at the ICC.

On Tuesday, Walmer High School principal Siyanda Sitsheke and his teaching staff received a heroes’ welcome, as excited parents and pupils sang.

In under a decade, Walmer High lifted its matric pass rate from 27% to a record 96.6% for the class of 2025.

The school’s consistent performance of more than 90% since 2021 has made it a sought-after choice for parents determined to give their children the best chance at academic success.

The school had 43 distinctions and 94 bachelor’s passes.

“For 2026, we have 2,300 pupils and counting, you’ll see that there are many learners who are still applying, and we’re the only school in the township that is no-fee.

“The department says that the learner-teacher ratio is one to 35, here, it’s 1:50.

“Other teachers may complain that this is too much. But the teachers in the school understand the situation,” Sitsheke said.

“They understand that we are the only school in the township, and they serve because they know that this community is riddled with crime, substance abuse, as well as other ills that are found in communities.

“So, they know that education is the only light for these pupils.

“That is why, whenever they are starting to write the exams, whether it’s June, September, or the final exam in November, we take them into camp here,” he said.

“I’m also grateful for the support that is provided by our school governing body, which fully co-operates with us.”

Sitsheke, who took over as headmaster in August, said he believed 2026 would be the year they finally achieved a 100% pass rate.

“The class of 2026 opened on the 5th, while last year it was for maths and science.

“It was they and the teachers who said they wanted to open early.

“They must be self-motivated, disciplined and above all else have a positive attitude so that they can journey along.

“Attitude is the one that drives. Our top pupil, Anganathi Xhego, who obtained five distinctions, was average when she was in grade 10.

“She had the right attitude, she was frequently here, she was frequently asking teachers, she was honouring time, each and every time,” he said.

Despite not reclaiming the 100% pass rate, a streak it had maintained for five consecutive years before 2024, celebrations at Soqhayisa Senior Secondary were far from muted.

Pupils and teachers filled the school hall to honour the class of 2025, even as benchmark exams were under way for the new grade 8 intake on their first day of orientation.

The class of 2025 proved the school remains a leading learning institution, achieving 100% pass rates in mathematics literacy, accounting, Xhosa, English, geography, life science, physical science, tourism, economics and CAT.

Deputy principal Mziwebandla Masiza said the school was not planning to rest on its laurels.

“This year, we are ensuring that all our classes in grade 12 offer mathematics, and that is a result of the work that has been put in the lower grades.

“We are also proud of the fact that about 80% of our matriculants have already been accepted into universities.

“We can also be proud that universities such as Wits consider us a feeder school and now dedicate a weekend for us.

“Nelson Mandela University has been immense in how we develop our pupils.

“Through them, we can refer our pupils to a professional psychologist, and that helps us better understand what they might be struggling with,” Masiza said.