LISTEN | DJ Warras murder accused ‘pointed out victim’ moments before fatal shooting, court hears

The man accused of orchestrating the murder of entertainer Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, allegedly pointed out the victim moments before he was shot dead, the Johannesburg magistrate’s court heard on Tuesday.

Testifying during bail proceedings, investigating officer Capt Abe Montwedi told the court the accused, Victor Majola, 44, was seated with two other men outside Zambezi Flats in the Johannesburg CBD on December 16 2025 when Stock arrived.

According to Montwedi, a witness overheard Majola speaking in isiZulu and allegedly saying, “Nangu lo muntu,” meaning “here is the person”, as Stock was coming out of the building. Moments later, one of the men accompanying Majola allegedly shot Stock several times.

“The accused and the two men waited while the deceased was on the phone. When he finished and attempted to go back into the flats, one of the men with dreadlocks shot him,” Montwedi testified.

The officer said CCTV footage obtained from a nearby butcher allegedly shows the accused sitting with the shooter before the attack and the group leaving the scene together on foot after the shooting.

Majola faces charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder, both schedule 6 offences. He has been in custody since his arrest on December 22 2025.

In an affidavit read into the record earlier, Majola denied any involvement in the killing, insisting he was a victim of mistaken identity and that there was no forensic, cellphone or eyewitness evidence directly linking him to the crime. He said he was asleep at home at the time of his arrest and fully co-operated with police.

The state is opposing bail, arguing that:

Majola does not have a fixed address;

that key suspects are still outstanding; and

that releasing him could jeopardise ongoing investigations.

Proceedings were temporarily adjourned for lunch, with the bail hearing expected to resume in the afternoon.

TimesLIVE