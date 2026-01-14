Nqatha launches 2026 school year at Northern Lights Special School

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Transport, community safety and liaison MEC Xolile Nqatha joined pupils and teachers to mark the start of the school year and celebrate the school’s academic perseverance.

A high-level delegation descended on Northern Lights Special School in Gqeberha on Wednesday to welcome pupils, staff and parents as the provincial leadership launched its back-to-school campaign.

Joined by his team and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe, Nqatha spent time engaging with pupils and staff, and led them in a pledge for the 2026 academic year, committing to loving and respecting themselves, their teachers and one another.

Northern Lights Special School caters for pupils with special needs while following the same curriculum as mainstream schools.

The school achieved a matric pass rate of 92.9% in 2025 and 100% in 2024, achievements which Nqatha highlighted while commending the school for its resilience and commitment to education.

Northern Lights Special School is proof that no learning barriers can be a stumbling block in realising your full potential. — Xolile Nqatha, Eastern Cape MEC for transport and community safety

“We are here to express our love and appreciation to you and to say that we are very proud of all the great performances of this school.

“It takes special people to work in a special school, and the educators here are truly special.

“This school is proof that no learning barriers can be a stumbling block in realising your full potential,” Nqatha said.

As part of the back-to-school initiative, the MEC handed over much-needed resources to the school, including 40 pairs of school shoes, 40 school bags, a rugby kit and a rugby ball.

The items were received by the principal, Gail Bell, who expressed appreciation for the support.

“We are extremely grateful for this kind gesture, as it will go a long way in ensuring that our learners are comfortable and well taken care of.

“The dedication of our staff is the secret to our success, as our teachers consistently go beyond what is expected of them to support learners with special needs, many of whom require additional assistance such as reading and writing stands and extra support during extracurricular activities.

“One of our main challenges is the need to upgrade our facilities, as we are still working with very basic technology, and our biggest task is to gradually replace blackboards with whiteboards and data projectors as funding becomes available,” Bell said.

Nqatha also confirmed the province’s readiness regarding scholar transport, with systems in place to ensure that deserving pupils are accommodated.

“We are ready for the new academic year in terms of scholar transport.

“Scholar learner material has been delivered in line with the department of education, and we have ensured that all our district areas are prepared to transport deserving learners.

“We are also engaging with the provincial department of treasury to address the issue of court-ordered learners, following the ruling that all deserving learners must be transported.

“We remain determined to ensure that any challenges facing the province are attended to,” he said.

