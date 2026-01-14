Top Bay achievers share secrets of success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Half of the Eastern Cape’s top matric performers in the country hail from Nelson Mandela Bay, and while their backgrounds might be very different, their aptitude for success is shared.

Collegiate Girls’ High School head girl Maria Freercks was placed second in the country in 2025 for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams with a 96% average, while Soqhayisa Senior Secondary School’s Sesona Masingili earned third place in SA for accounting in quintile 1-3 schools.

Maria, 18, achieved eight distinctions in the NSC exams, being one of a class of 130 pupils who shared 253 distinctions.

Collegiate achieved its 14th consecutive 100% pass rate in 2025, with 129 bachelor’s passes.

Speaking from the provincial top performers awards in East London on Tuesday, Maria said it all felt surreal.

“I’m proud and overwhelmed,” she said.

“I got 99% for maths, I did IEB further studies maths for which I also got 99%, I got 98% for music, 97% for physical sciences, 96% for life sciences, 96% for English home language, 95% for Afrikaans first additional language and 97% for life orientation.”

Maria has lived in Gqeberha since she was five and attributes her success to her supportive parents.

“My family has always supported me and encouraged me to work hard with dedication and commitment.”

She said she would be studying medicine at the University of Cape Town in 2026.

Though she was nervous for the future, she hoped to be able to make a difference in the lives of other people.

Her advice to the class of 2026 was to live a balanced life and not focus only on academics.

“Involve yourself in different aspects of school life and sport, culture and after-school activities.

“Don’t just limit yourself to academics.”

Sesona, who achieved seven distinctions, said he was proud of his achievement and still had to pinch himself on occasion.

“I couldn’t believe it when I received that call informing me that I have made it nationally,” he said.

“When I was there at the awards ceremony it was like an out-of-body experience.

“For a moment, I felt like a celebrity.”

He said consistency was the recipe for his success.

“I kept trying to be consistent throughout the year.

“Though there were frustrating occasions when I dropped in my performance during the year, I kept going.

“I’d really like to thank all my teachers for their contribution to my success.”

He said his mother, Monica, was also a pillar of support.

“She was my go-to person when I needed to vent my frustration.

“She’d always motivate me to keep going.”

Sesona said his promise to basic education deputy minister Reginah Mhaule that he would make it to the national ceremony when she visited his school in February 2024 had played a huge role.

“When she was at our school she asked us who would represent us nationally and I raised my hand.

“I was under pressure to deliver and I had the support of my teachers and mom.”

Though crime was rife in Motherwell, he had made a decision to be different and not to participate in negative activities.

“I told myself to focus on my life and my career.

“I made my books my friend. I stayed focused.”

He plans to be a chartered accountant and will be studying at the University of Pretoria.

