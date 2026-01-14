WATCH | Mpumalanga’s top matric achiever rewarded with car

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu and MEC for education Lindi Masina hand over the keys to Luyanda Ndlozi.

Mpumalanga’s top matric achiever, Luyanda Ndlozi of Elangwane Secondary School, has been rewarded with a new car, R66,000 in cash and a full bursary covering tuition, accommodation and study materials for her outstanding performance in the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

Ndlozi, who topped quintile 1 schools nationally, also received a range of prizes including a laptop, smart watch, power bank, bar fridge, microwave and other goodies from corporate sponsors.

Mpumalanga’s top achiever, Ndlozi Luyanda, has been rewarded with a brand-new car and R66 000 cash among the prizes for her matric results. pic.twitter.com/8qXOW0jFZN — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) January 13, 2026

The provincial education department confirmed the prizes during an official announcement of the province’s results on Tuesday.

This year, Mpumalanga’s learners received an 86.55% pass rate, contributing to the 88% national figure.

Ndlozi is hoping to go to UCT to study mechatronics engineering.

Top achiever Luyanda Ndhlozi hopes to drive herself to UCT and study Mechatronics Engineering. (sup)

Ndlozi will be driving the Toyota Vitz. (Supplied)