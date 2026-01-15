Coega MSP class of 2025 boasts 100% pass rate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Coega Maths and Science Programme Class of 2026 received their results at the Coega Human Capital Solutions Building in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

The Coega Maths and Science Programme (MSP) matric class of 2025 has again delivered a flawless performance, achieving a 100% pass rate for the fourth consecutive year.

Through the programme’s intervention, pupils who missed their desired matric results in 2024 were given a second chance to upgrade their mathematics and physical science marks in 2025.

Of the 89 candidates who wrote, 60 achieved bachelor’s passes and 17 earned diplomas, unlocking access to tertiary education.

Beyond the statistics, the programme has restored confidence and opened pathways into scarce-skills careers critical to South Africa’s development.

Top achiever Cassey Barbier recorded 91% in mathematics and 85% in physical science, a remarkable turnaround from just a year earlier, when she scored 56% in both subjects.

“The programme has really helped me improve my time management skills and be more confident in myself,” Barbier said.

The achievement comes against a stark national backdrop, with only 34% of candidates who wrote the 2025 National Senior Certificate choosing mathematics.

Another standout pupil, Alizwa Spelmandla, achieved 87% in mathematics and 72% in physical science, putting her on track to pursue her dream of studying pharmacy.

She said maths and science remain vital, even in an increasingly digital world, for building analytical and problem-solving skills.

Programme facilitator Eldon September said the initiative was about far more than improving marks.

“Anyone can upgrade a subject and get a higher mark, but our programme is strictly about entering tertiary institutions,” he said.

“We are here to change the life of a pupil. In 2024, not one of them could enter tertiary institutions. Now doors are open. Some have already received university acceptances, while most have provincial offers pending final results.”

Sylvia Graham, Coega’s corporate social investment manager, said the programme is open to pupils across the Eastern Cape, with 100 pupils selected annually, and plans are under way to expand through partnerships.

Applications for the 2026 intake open from Thursday to Friday, January 30.

Applicants must submit a copy of their matric results statement and a certified copy of their South African ID.

The Herald