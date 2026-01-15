Eastern Cape tertiary institutions flooded with applications

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While thousands of youngsters will be walking into tertiary institutions across the province soon, thousands more have been rejected mainly due to space constraints.

In Gqeberha, almost 300,000 prospective first-year students applied to study at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) with only 8,500 spaces available for them.

NMU spokesperson Primarashni Gower said 297,524 applications were received for this academic year and registration was under way until February 8.

Applications closed on September 30, with some health sciences programmes including the MBChB (medical degree) having closed on June 30 2025.

She said late registration would commence on February 9 and close on February 28.

No walk-in applications are being accepted.

Gower said the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) had processed all applications for student funding.

The only challenge was with appeals for funding returning students but the deadline had since been extended to January 31.

“This means that those students who exceeded the duration of their funding and still have a few modules to complete, can still appeal against the decision not to fund them,” Gower said.

She said the university was in the process of reconciling how much it was owed by NSFAS for student fees.

The university would also determine whether NSFAS was owed due to overpayments.

University of Fort Hare (UFH) spokesperson JP Roodt said 1,649 first-year students had registered, with the target 4,096.

Roodt said UFH was continuing to process applications.

However, he said the demand across all qualifications remained high and most undergraduate programmes were full.

“UFH is strictly implementing online applications and registration only, and no walk-in registrations are permitted,” Roodt said.

The closing date for applications was November 30.

He said UFH was awaiting confirmation for student funding from NSFAS for the 2025 matric cohort whose results and admissions were finalised this week.

“As a result, no significant volume of first-year funding queries has yet been recorded.

“Current registration-related queries are mainly from continuing students, particularly those affected by unresolved dual registrations and pending appeals from the previous year,” he said.

Roodt said UFH had extended concessions to enable students to register while awaiting payment confirmation in cases where NSFAS funding for 2025 had not yet been fully finalised or paid.

“UFH is also awaiting the final tranche of NSFAS payments for the 2025 academic year, which NSFAS has indicated will be released in January 2026.

“Outstanding payments impact both the university’s cash flow and student debt levels.”

In relation to historic NSFAS debt, Roodt said UFH was actively participating in the national close-out and reconciliation process.

NSFAS was currently considering the university’s submitted financial records and claims.

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said there were no spaces available and walk-in applications were not allowed.

“Our system is 100% online, however admitted students can be assisted on campus with registration,” Tukwayo said.

She said there were 7,403 spaces for first-year students and that 1,500 had registered by 3pm on Thursday.

This number was changing on an hourly basis.

Registration would continue until the end of this month.

Tukwayo said confirmation for NSFAS-funded students had improved.

Thishad made registration faster in 2026 compared with the previous year.

Port Elizabeth Technical and Vocational Education and Training College spokesperson Liesle Scheepers said there were still spaces available in programmes offered under the National Certificate Vocational.

However, business programmes under the National Technical Education Diploma (Nated) were full.

Scheepers said walk-ins were allowed but applicants’ details would be recorded on the waiting list.

Applications for new students ran from September 1 to September 30.

Registration for new students was on January 7 and for most returning students it was on January 8 and 9.

Scheepers said the dates were reviewed for returning students due to late issuing of results by the department of higher education and training.

Rhodes University and EastCape Midlands College had not responded by the time of publication.