Gqeberha pupils put best foot forward for start of school year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Noluvuyo Tweni kisses her daughter, Singalakha, 5, (Grade 1) goodbye at Charles Duna Primary School in New Brighton as schools opened on Wednesday. Picture: Werner Hills

The first day of the 2026 academic year was one to remember for thousands of pupils across Nelson Mandela Bay as friendships were reunited and new bonds forged, with the future leaders fully focused on the year ahead.

This was the experience in different parts of Walmer yesterday as parents dropped their children off at school for their first day of grade 1.

At Walmer West Primary School, parents rushed from a busy parking lot to drop their children off at their new classrooms.

Zipho Melani was with her excited son, Enkosi, for his first day.

“I’m so excited for him, he has been asking me since December when school starts,” she said.

“It is the beginning of a long journey, but I am excited to see what it brings for him.”

At Theodor Herzl Primary, parents lined up for photographs outside the classrooms, while overjoyed children peered in to see where they would spend the year.

Parker Hartslief, six, said that he was happy to start grade 1.

“When I’m big I want to be a baker!”

Parker said he already had friends at the school and he was ready to start his school year.

Principal Hillary Goldberg said it was wonderful to see all her pupils again.

“It’s been filling my bucket, I’m very lucky, with all the children coming to school and being able to connect with them again.”

Goldberg said 2026 was going to be a year of connection, and that Theodor Herzl Primary’s theme for the year was respect.

At Clarendon Primary, excited children were welcomed into their classrooms and started learning right away.

Pencil bags filled with newly marked stationery covered all the desks as the pupils began orientating themselves with their new home for 2026.

At Seyisi Primary and Charles Duna Primary in New Brighton there was a buzz in the air as young pupils arrived in neatly pressed, and in some cases oversized, school uniforms.

At Charles Duna, one mother struggled to hold back tears as she parted with her child, who walked off confidently into class, unfazed by the separation.

Another mother, Noluvuyo Tweni, shared her excitement as she watched her daughter, Singalakha, five, eagerly step into her new classroom, barely able to contain her joy.

“She was so excited to get dressed in her new uniform this morning,” Tweni said.

She was so excited to get dressed in her new uniform this morning — Noluvuyo Tweni

“She was telling me about all the fun things she’s going to experience, like meeting her teacher and playing with other kids at break time.

“I’m not even stressed. I just know she’s going to have a good time and make friends easily.”

At Seyisi Primary, the day was marked not only by learning but also by community support.

Ward 19 councillor Gamalihleli Maqula visited the school as part of an ongoing initiative to distribute school shoes to pupils in need.

Principal Kita Nontsile said the school was ready to welcome pupils back and expressed confidence in the systems in place for the academic year.

“Preparations for the 2026 school opening started last week and we did everything we could to ensure readiness,” Nontsile said.

“This week we continued with all the necessary work, and we are pleased that textbooks were delivered in 2025, meaning all learners already have their books.”

It was a relatively smooth and successful first day at schools in the northern areas.

There were bright smiles all round and it seemed that everyone was ready for the new school year.

Astra Primary teacher Karen Johnson said what made it easier was the fact that the children progressed from grade R at the same school.

At Triomf Primary only one little girl was in tears ahead of the school day. Fortunately her teacher, Hermia Brower, was on hand to comfort her and ensure her day took a positive turn.

Brower, who is in her 37th year of teaching grade R pupils, has 42 in her class.

“It was an interesting journey at school through the years. Teaching is in my heart and it is something I love doing.”

The children at Triomf were also treated to a surprise visit from mascots Babsy and Snoopy, who visited them in class and wished them good luck.

In KwaMagxaki, Bulelwa Nose brought her son, Luniko, five, to Emafini Primary, where she was admittedly a little more concerned than her son.

“But I know he is going to be used to this environment. He has been telling us at home that he wants to be a police officer.

“This is his opportunity. I’m happy for him.”

Emafini Primary deputy principal Vuyo Khoza said they were ready for teaching and learning.

“As school management, we were here on Thursday to make all the preparations,” Khoza said. “Other teachers came on Monday.

“Everything is running smoothly. We gave children their stationery on Monday and Tuesday.

“Today, when we are done with the assembly, we will go to class and study.”

The Herald