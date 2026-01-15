Kariega woman opens inclusive early childhood development school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kariega’s Chivondre Klerk has been instrumental in opening a school for children with special needs in the town

Motivated by a close family member who was diagnosed with autism, Kariega’s Chivondre Klerk worked tirelessly to raise funds to start an inclusive Early Childhood Development School.

This week that dream became reality as Special Little Angels welcomed their inaugural group of children.

Klerk said they had a prayer session on Sunday, the day before officially opening on Monday, to start the establishment off on the right foot.

And while it has been open just a few days, she said they remained both excited and nervous, even after most of the fundraising efforts were done, raising more than R10,000 through raffles in 2025.

“My dream was always to open a daycare for children with special needs, especially for children with autism, because my little cousin was diagnosed with autism from birth,” Klerk said.

“He is on stage one and not on the spectrum. He went up and down trying to find a school but finally he is in a school that caters for special needs children.

“I think we need to think about having more schools for those children — they did not ask to be like that.

“Being at home leaves them with a lack of education while parents are at work, so there is really a need for those schools in Kariega.”

The school is filled with exciting and educational toys, as well as books and tasks that cater for children aged between two and five, focusing on those with special needs.

Matriculating online via home-schooling in 2022, Klerk obtained a diploma as well as a certificate in early childhood development in 2024.

With a few parents contacting her, she said the school was well received in the community.

“Especially with the special needs children, you need to have visuals,” Klerk said.

“You also need patience. For instance, when I teach them the alphabet, you have to do it for like a week.

“My dream was always to be a teacher, to help children. I feel each child is unique in their own way, whether you are a slow or a quick learner.

“I love kids, their sense of humour, how they feed from your energy that you give and they reciprocate that same energy.”

The Herald