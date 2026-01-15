NMU student named Africa’s top debate judge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Madibaz Debate Union chair Sinonelelwe Molose has been named the best judge in Africa and top adjudicator in the SADC region at the recent Pan African Universities Debating Championships.

The seven-day championship, hosted at Wits University, brought together about 50 universities from across the continent, making it one of Africa’s most prestigious and competitive debating tournaments.

Beyond university debating, Molose is an active high school debate coach, having co-coached the Eastern Cape senior and junior debate squads.

He has also organised high school tournaments and regularly contributes to the running and adjudication of university debate competitions.

The 21-year-old third-year LLB student said he hoped to make a meaningful impact in the legal fraternity soon.

“Preferably one based in the courtroom, where I can fully use my advocacy, speaking and critical-thinking skills.”

Molose began adjudicating schools-level debates in 2019 while in grade 9 and transitioned to university-level British Parliamentary adjudication in late 2023 during his first year at Nelson Mandela University.

His debating journey started in 2018 at Selborne College in East London, where he discovered a lasting passion for the activity.

Molose represented the Eastern Cape at the South African Schools National Debating Championships in 2020 and 2021 and was selected to trial for the South African National Debate Squad in 2022.

“This background gave me a strong foundation for how I approach judging debates.

“I initially joined debating for public speaking and because I like the sound of my own voice,” Molose joked.

“But I quickly realised how much more competitive and intellectually engaging debating is.

“I love debating because I enjoy meaningful conversations — from high-stakes societal issues to abstract philosophical questions.

“Debating gives me the space to constantly ask ‘why?’ and ‘how?’.”

Molose attributes his success to consistency, reflection and intentional improvement, regularly adjudicating tournaments and seeking feedback from experienced judges and speakers.

The Herald