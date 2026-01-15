‘We are taking responsibility’: Ramathuba on 0% matric shock at Limpopo school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba said underperforming schools can be turned around if management deficiencies are addressed.

“There are issues we need to look at and be able to deal with,” she told eNCA.

“You don’t change the teachers, you don’t change the parents, you change management. We know where the challenge is. There’s no leadership. The education MEC knows what needs to be done. The head of department knows what needs to be done,” she said.

This comes after Naledi Ya Meso’s matric class of 15 pupils failed to meet the requirements for a pass.

Ramathuba highlighted broader concerns at the school, including serious disciplinary incidents.

“With those 15 pupils last year, we had two reports of major incidents including an attempted murder,” she said.

Despite the isolated failure, Limpopo’s overall matric results improved, with all 10 districts achieving pass rates above 80%.

Capricorn North district recorded 87.9% from 8,785 candidates, Mogalakwena topped with 90.9% (5,197 candidates) and Mopani West achieved 87.8% (9,695 candidates).

A total of 1,627 pupils, or 42.6% of matriculants, achieved bachelor passes qualifying them for university entrance.

The results were officially announced on Tuesday by MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya.

She said: “You saw us awarding one of the teachers, a principal, who turned around the school from 38% up to 98% pass rate. It’s possible.”

