Khumalo names five key ‘requirements’ of a criminal syndicate member

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo says there are requirements for someone to be part of a criminal syndicate. File picture

The explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi regarding criminal cartels infiltrating the South African justice system remain the central focus of parliament’s ad hoc committee.

As the committee resumed oral hearings this week, Crime Intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo testified on Thursday.

He confirmed that organised crime was a pervasive reality, noting that South Africa was facing “evolving challenges around organised crime, with syndicates spanning across provinces and international borders”.

Khumalo explained that members of these cartels are often defined by specific “qualities,” which he likened to “entry requirements” for a job.

“There are critical characteristics that are common to the dedicated individuals involved,” he said.

The five characteristics of a syndicate member

1. Being a ‘habitual criminal’

Khumalo said that a candidate must have extensive experience in the criminal underworld. “You grow up starting with housebreaking and move to more serious crimes,” he explained.

Crucially, a member must demonstrate an ability to evade the law," he added. “You must show you have been able to avoid punishment for more than 50% of your criminal activities. That proves you have mastered the art of bypassing the criminal justice chain.”

He said “qualifying” often requires having an influential contact — such as a prosecutor or magistrate — within the system to act as an asset for the syndicate.

2. Tenderpreneurship

Syndicate members typically own multiple companies registered both locally and internationally. Khumalo noted that these business links facilitate money laundering and the illegal procurement of government contracts.

“The most important factor is the facilitation of criminal resources, such as firearms, through the registration of private security companies,” Khumalo said.

“This is an easy route to acquire as many firearms as possible. We often ask where the guns used in crimes come from; most are coming from that route.”

3. International reach and dual citizenship

Holding citizenship in more than one country is a strategic advantage for syndicate members, as it allows for flexibility of movement and easier smuggling of commodities.

“We have seen in our high-profile investigations how long it takes to track someone who also holds, for example, Eswatini citizenship,” Khumalo explained.

This international network makes it significantly harder for local law enforcement to execute arrests.

4. Proximity to power

Khumalo highlighted that syndicates deliberately cultivate relationships with politicians, law enforcement officers and business leaders. This provides them with access to sensitive information and the status of ongoing investigations, allowing them to manipulate legal proceedings at a senior level.

He noted that syndicates often use simple tactics, such as asking for a photograph with a senior official at a public event, to imply a connection. However, he admitted the problem is often internal.

“What makes it difficult is that there are syndicate members within our own ranks. There are senior officers in close proximity to syndicate members whom we are forced to work with.”

Khumalo shared a personal anecdote, claiming he was a victim of an officer who forwarded their private WhatsApp conversations to a syndicate member just to prove a “close relationship” with the crime intelligence boss.

5. Protection from within the justice system

Khumalo described this as a “career within a career,” where SAPS members provide protection to syndicates for a fee. This internal support serves as an “early warning system” for the cartels.

“Members of the system provide protection and early warnings of law enforcement activity to ensure the syndicate’s operations remain undisturbed,” he said.

Khumalo previously testified at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, alleging certain individuals to be part of a group implicated in corruption called the “Big 5 Cartel”. He linked figures including tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Katiso “KT” Molefe to the cartel.

TimesLIVE