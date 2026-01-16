Parents close Komani school where toilets haven’t worked for six years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parents are protesting daily outside Van Coller Primary School in Komani, Eastern Cape, stopping classes. They have vowed to keep the school closed until the provincial education department repairs the school toilets, which have not functioned for six years. Learners have been relieving themselves in the playground.

The protest started Monday, when teachers returned for the school term. On Tuesday, parents blocked the gates and prevented parents registering their children. On Wednesday, learners were turned away.

Bulelani Qowa, a parent, said, “For the past three years the department has been telling the school that it is on the list for renovations.”

Qowa said he informed the ward councillor years ago, who had promised to assist.

“As parents, we have decided to take matters into our own hands. We cannot keep quiet while our children are exposed to health hazards. The teachers have functioning toilets; it is only our children who are without,” he said.

“There is a lot that is wrong at this school, but our immediate demand is for the toilets to be fixed. There is no running water due to a broken pipe that has not been repaired for years. The playground has effectively become a toilet, which has killed sport at this school. There’s no fencing and classrooms have broken ceilings and windows,” he said.

“Van Coller used to be one of the best schools in Komani, excelling in sport and music. My mother attended primary school here, and so did I. Now, my child is in grade 5. I want him to get the best foundation, but that is impossible under these conditions,” said Qowa.

Another parent, Sivuyile Qamza, said they would accept temporary toilets if necessary.

On Wednesday, we also met parents who opposed the disruption of classes. They were concerned that enrolment would drop and threaten the school’s viability, but agreed drastic action was needed.

Community leader Kowaba Swaartbooi said that at a special meeting on Tuesday with parents, teachers and the department, it was decided that the school maintenance budget be used to fix the toilets.

“We are hoping this will happen within the week so that learners can return to school on Monday. If not, we will have no choice but to continue with the protest,” said Swartbooi.

Provincial education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima has not yet responded to questions. — GroundUp