Two Gqeberha schools mark 100 years of education

Laerskool Newton Park and Pearson High School are celebrated their 100 anniversary in 2026

Two Gqeberha schools, whose principals coincidentally share a surname, are celebrating their centenary in 2026 with big plans to mark the milestone.

Laerskool Newton Park principal Pine Pienaar and Pearson High School principal Haldane Pienaar are leading the charge in honouring the legacy of their respective institutions with a host of events planned for 2026.

Laerskool Newton Park has an interesting history having started in 1926, then called Newton Primary School, as a dual medium English and Afrikaans school.

In 1954, it split into two different schools — Laerskool Newton Park for the Afrikaans-speaking pupils, and Herbert Hurd for the English-speaking pupils.

And in time for their centenary year, Laerskool Newton Park has kicked off its celebrations after restarting teaching in English again.

With the opening of schools earlier this week, Laerskool Newton Park accepted two new classes of English pupils, in grade R and grade 1.

Pine Pienaar said the grade 1’s of 2026 would pioneer the way for English pupils.

“Laerskool Newton Park has always prided itself as an excellent academic school, with many of our learners doing Afrikaans home language and English first additional language, and the pupils who achieve over 75% are automatically qualified to enter an English medium high school.”

He said the school was a preferred feeder school for some of the Bay’s most prestigious high schools, and that academics had always been a strong point for the school.

Laerskool Newton Park has 550 pupils, including the 54 English-speaking pupils.

On the other side of the Bay, in Summerstrand, Pearson High School is also celebrating its 100th year, along with its fourth consecutive 100% matric pass rate.

Pearson is also a dual medium school, teaching in both English and Afrikaans from grade 8 to 12.

Haldane Pienaar said the school started its journey in 1926 in the old Provincial Hospital in Richmond Hill but later moved to the old Grey building on the Donkin.

“By 1941, the school had outgrown those facilities and Pearson moved to Bayview.

“In 1973, the school suffered a devastating fire and plans were then put into motion to move to new premises which is our current home in Summerstrand.”

Pearson has more than 1,200 pupils now, after starting with only 35 pupils 100 years ago.

Both schools have plans for centenary celebrations in 2026, with Pearson looking forward to celebrations all year.

“From black-tie events, music celebrations, musical productions and market days to some of the largest interschools derbies in the province where we will be inviting Framesby, Selborne College and Clarendon Girls, and Parel Vallei from Somerset West, to join us for sporting and cultural competition.”

Laerskool Newton Park will also have celebrations throughout the year, kicking off with a praise-and-prayer function at the end of January, followed by a big function in June for all staff, pupils and alumni.

