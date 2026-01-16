News

Volkswagen Group Africa earns 15th Top Employer certification

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) and Isuzu Motors SA (IMSA) were recently acknowledged as a Top Employer in SA by the internationally recognised Top Employers Institute — for 14th and third consecutive year respectively.
Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has been certified as a top employer for the 15th consecutive year. (Krisztian Bocsi/Getty Images)

The creators of the “people’s car” have proved that their winning formula starts from within, with Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) being certified as a top employer for the 15th consecutive year.

The announcement of the 2026 Top Employers cohort, selected by the globally recognised Top Employers Institute, was made on Thursday.

VWGA is among 21 Volkswagen Group companies around the world to receive this certification for 2026.

A total of 2,497 companies were certified globally, with 154 of these being South African.

To achieve Top Employer status, organisations are evaluated based on 20 topics in six categories — strategy, learning and development opportunities, work environment, employee engagement and wellbeing, talent acquisition, and diversity and inclusion.

In their 2026 evaluation, VWGA not only achieved a score of 97% but also consistently scored above the national and international benchmarks in all categories.

“As an employer we are responsible for more than 3,500 people, and this certification proves that we take our responsibility seriously,” said Satish Ranchod, HR director at VWGA.

“The Top Employer title is more than a badge to us; it’s a challenge to improve continuously in how we support and develop our people, and I am proud of the people-first culture we pursue for our workforce.”

The Herald

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the Subaru Forester

2

GIG GUIDE | Nelson Mandela Bay

3

MK Party calls for Hawks probe into Steenhuisen and Aucamp over lion bone trade allegations

4

Star-studded U18 Craven Week heading to Gqeberha

5

WATCH | What are the pros and cons of buying from a used-car dealer?

Related Articles