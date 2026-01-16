Volkswagen Group Africa earns 15th Top Employer certification

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has been certified as a top employer for the 15th consecutive year.

The creators of the “people’s car” have proved that their winning formula starts from within, with Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) being certified as a top employer for the 15th consecutive year.

The announcement of the 2026 Top Employers cohort, selected by the globally recognised Top Employers Institute, was made on Thursday.

VWGA is among 21 Volkswagen Group companies around the world to receive this certification for 2026.

A total of 2,497 companies were certified globally, with 154 of these being South African.

To achieve Top Employer status, organisations are evaluated based on 20 topics in six categories — strategy, learning and development opportunities, work environment, employee engagement and wellbeing, talent acquisition, and diversity and inclusion.

In their 2026 evaluation, VWGA not only achieved a score of 97% but also consistently scored above the national and international benchmarks in all categories.

“As an employer we are responsible for more than 3,500 people, and this certification proves that we take our responsibility seriously,” said Satish Ranchod, HR director at VWGA.

“The Top Employer title is more than a badge to us; it’s a challenge to improve continuously in how we support and develop our people, and I am proud of the people-first culture we pursue for our workforce.”

The Herald