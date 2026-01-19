Griqua leaders receive R250,000 boost for cultural projects

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Western Cape MEC of cultural affairs and sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, hands over a cheque for R250,000 to the Griqua National Council and councillor Annelise Olivier

After years of preserving the traditions of the Khoi and Griqua community, some of the Western Cape leaders of SA’s first nation received a much welcomed quarter of a million rand boost to benefit the community.

The leadership of the clan received a R250,000 donation from the MEC of cultural Affairs and sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, last week which will go towards the upkeep of the organisation and projects.

Kranshoek community leader, head of Griqua Development Centre and the national leader of the Griqua National Council, Chief Brentino Hannes, welcomed the funds from the MEC.

He said the funding is primarily to build on the current financial year plan promoting arts, culture and heritage.

“We will launch our Griqua women’s working group, promoting our traditional and official ‘volks’ attire, as well as a cultural symposium with the main focus on promoting culture in today’s society.”

Hannes said the organisation was self-sustained, with no official grant from the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs since its existence.

“We don’t receive any salaries or any privileges. Through this new funding, we can primarily focus on advancing, promoting and protecting our rich Griqua culture,” he said.

Their primary role is preserving the culture, protecting and promoting the identity of their people.

“We are direct descendants of the Qua tribe, which was later renamed the Griqua tribe.

“We have singing, culture, performing arts and indigenous games,” he said

All these practices are performed during social and official gatherings.

He said they also host workshops focusing on spiritual and cultural practices as well as agriculture and environmental studies, where people are equipped with herbal plant and animal knowledge.

“We empower the youth with this information with the hopes that they will fall in love with these topics and hopefully be confident enough to study the subjects and become future experts.”

The name ‘Griqua’ comes from the Khoi clan Chariaguriqua and goes back more than 300 years.

The tribe prides itself on promoting inclusivity.

Hannes said despite political marginalisation being one of the main challenges they experienced and the exclusion from decisions about their lands, resources, and the future of the first nation, receiving these funds from the MEC solidified their existence and the important work they did in the community.