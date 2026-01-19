Isuzu SA named top employer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Isuzu Motors South Africa has been named a Top Employer in South Africa for the fourth consecutive year

Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) has been named a top employer for the fourth consecutive year, earning recognition from the internationally respected Top Employers Institute for its human resources practices, workplace culture and commitment to developing and retaining talent.

The announcement of the 2026 Top Employers cohort, selected by the Top Employers Institute, was made on Thursday.

The Top Employers certification process involves a rigorous evaluation of various human resources practices, including talent strategy, learning and development, leadership development and employee engagement.

A total of 2,497 companies were certified globally, with 154 of these being South African.

Isuzu’s executive vice president for corporate services, Celestin Ndhlovu, said the company was honoured to be recognised for the fourth year in a row and would continue to foster diverse talents with a growth mindset, strengthened by collaboration that created value for all.

“Our employees are at the heart of everything we do. For this reason, our human resources best practices are designed to create an environment where our people can develop and grow. We also pay special attention to enriching our culture and moving the world for our people — including our valued customers.”

Top Employers Institute CEO Adrian Seligam said the award reflects IMSAf’s dedication to building an outstanding workplace that enables sustained business performance.

“Their strong alignment between people strategy and organisational goals, combined with a commitment to continuous improvement, demonstrates the impact of their transformative practices.

“We are proud to recognise Isuzu Motors South Africa for their meaningful contribution to a better world of work in South Africa.”

Other SA-based companies that were recipients include Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA), that won for the 15th consecutive year, and Telkom, winning for the fourth consecutive year.