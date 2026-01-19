Limpopo flood death toll reaches 18, search continues for five missing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba says the classification of a national disaster has come at a time when the extent of the damage to infrastructure is becoming visible to all.

The number of fatalities due to floods in Limpopo has now risen to 18, with five people still missing.

According to the department for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs in Limpopo, two boys aged 15 and 17 drowned at Mashishimale village, outside Ba-Phalaborwa, late on Sunday. After the two disappeared and were carried away by the overflowing Selati River, a third young man saved himself.

Department spokesperson Tsakane Baloyi said rescuers were called to attend the scene but nothing could be done as it was already dark. The search for the missing bodies is expected to resume on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Baloyi said a lifeless male’s body has been recovered and airlifted by chopper from the Mutale River to the Makuya soccer ground.

Baloyi said the search for two people at the Tswinga River and a four-year-old from Mbaula continues.

Bakkie swept off bridge, two children killed

Police said they were called on Saturday to a bridge in Tswinga village, where they were informed that a white Toyota bakkie with two occupants — a driver and a passenger — was swept away by overflowing water while trying to cross the bridge.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said a search operation team comprising SAPS search and rescue (water wing), emergency medical services and K9 members was activated immediately.

The two occupants and the vehicle are still missing. The search continues.

SAPS and other agencies are still working to search for bodies of people that might have been swept away and not found yet. These severe weather conditions are still there, and we still urge our people to remain extra vigilant as the heavy rains continue [to] plague our province — Basikopo Makamu, cooperative governance, human settlements & traditional affairs MEC

In addition, police are looking into two inquest charges following the drowning deaths of two children, age two and six.

The six-year-old allegedly drowned on Saturday at Tshilapfene village while on her way to a local shop to buy bread together with other kids. The child allegedly attempted to cross theGobe Riverand was swept away by the raging waters. The other children managed to cross the river. After her parents and community members searched for her, they found her drowned.

In Giyani Nkomo village 22B, the police were summoned to the scene on Thursday evening where a two-year-old boy reportedly fell into a pit toilet full of water.

MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs in Limpopo, Basikopo Makamu, expressed his sadness on the rising number of fatalities since the beginning of the severe weather condition that has mainly affected Mopani, Vhembe, Waterberg and some parts of Sekhukhune.

“What is happening is now worrisome. As government we are deeply saddened by these unwarranted fatalities that are happening in our communities,” said Makamu.

“We are aware that SAPS and other agencies are still working to search for bodies of people that might have been swept away and not found yet. These severe weather conditions are still there, and we still urge our people to remain extra vigilant as the heavy rains continue [to] plague our province.”

National disaster declared

The province suffered severe weather conditions that included heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with hail, strong winds, and flooding. These weather conditions resulted in the loss of lives and damage to infrastructure such as roads, schools and health centres, as well as to agriculture.

The head of the National Disaster Management Centre, Elias Sithole, has classified the floods as a national disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act. The classification was made after consultations with relevant state organs and the heads of provincial disaster management centres, following a comprehensive assessment of the adverse weather conditions experienced since December 26.

“We need all the assistance we can get to rebuild Limpopo after these devastating floods. The help we need from national departments and agencies would be made possible through this classification,” she said.

