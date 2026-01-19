South African coding program joins UNICEF’s Learning Cabinet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gqeberha-developed coding program, Tangible, is expanding its global reach after it was accepted by the international UNICEF-led Learning Cabinet.

The Gqeberha-developed coding program, Tangible, is expanding its global reach after it was accepted by the international UNICEF-led Learning Cabinet.

The selection places it alongside a small group of international education tools that have been independently assessed for safety and scalability for real learning impact.

The Learning Cabinet is a joint EdTech initiative between UNICEF, the Asian Development Bank, Arm Holdings, and the ministry for foreign affairs of Finland that showcases high-quality, evidence-based education tools that have been independently assessed for real-world application.

Tangible was developed by the department of computing sciences in the faculty of science at Nelson Mandela University and is being implemented globally by the Leva Foundation.

In the most popular Tangible game called Rangers, which is suitable for all learners from eight years upwards, the aim is to guide your ranger through an obstacle course to catch rhino poachers.

Each level presents a new challenge and simultaneously teaches pupils about the need for rhino conservation.

Another game called Juicy Gems, for foundation phase learners (aged five to nine years), has a farming theme. Two other games for eight-year-olds and upwards are Speed Stars – a Formula 1 racing game – and Code Cup – a soccer game.

Prof Jean Greyling, head of the department of computing sciences at Nelson Mandela University, who has co-ordinated the Tangible coding project since inception, said Tangible’s selection by the Learning Cabinet followed a rigorous evaluation process that included academic impact studies.

“We need to equip all learners for a future shaped by technology and artificial intelligence, and the Learning Cabinet inclusion is an important acknowledgement of an approach that was designed for classrooms everywhere, irrespective of their resources or lack of them,” Greyling said.

“This will open many doors and opportunities for us to share our approach with education decision-makers in different countries and supports the programme’s continued expansion.”

Tangible is already active in several countries and cultures, including SA and nine other African countries, Ireland, South Korea, Cyprus, Germany and Indonesia.

To date, it has reached more than 350,000 learners worldwide.

“Our goal is to reach learners worldwide, across very different classroom contexts,” Greyling said.

“In South Africa, over 16,000 schools lack computers, which is why Tangible is designed to work with or without technology, without being limited by either.”

In SA, Tangible offers well-structured lessons that comply with the coding and robotics curriculum from grade R to grade 7 and the equivalent levels in other countries.

More than 200 CAPS curriculum-aligned lessons for grades R to 7 have been compiled and distributed at no cost to teachers across SA via Tangible’s WhatsApp chatbot.

During the 2025 pilot year, about 3,000 teachers registered for this service, which empowers them to teach the gazetted coding and robotics curricula in their classrooms.