Family demand justice for slain Gqeberha teenager

The family and friends of a slain Gqeberha teen protest against the suspect's release on Monday.

A fight among teenagers ended in tragedy in Gqeberha when a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death, allegedly by another minor who has since been released into the care of her parents in the same community.

This has outraged the family of the deceased, Silindokuhle Jezile, who was a grade 10 pupil at Rocklands Intermediate Farm School.

According to them, the 17-year-old suspect’s house is not far from theirs in the Gomora squatter camp in Greenbushes.

“It hurts. We see her every day,” Silindokuhle’s aunt Ayanda Mdludlu said.

The incident happened in the early hours of January 12.

The suspect, who cannot be named because she is a minor, appeared in the Nerina One-Stop Child Justice Centre on Monday.

Family members and friends of Silindokuhle protested outside court on the day, calling for justice.

The accused was arrested on the day of the incident and later released.

Silindokuhle’s brother, Lonwabo Takuta, 21, who was also allegedly stabbed during the confrontation, said he reported a complaint on January 14 at the Kabega Park police station.

Takuta said he was still in the dark about the progress in his case.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said cases of murder and attempted murder were under investigation.

Beetge said Silindokuhle was found lying on a gravel road with stab wounds to his neck.

He said Takuta, who witnessed the incident, alleged that the suspect had arrived at their home looking for their oldest brother.

“However, an argument erupted between the two [younger] brothers and the suspect.

“She then allegedly took out a knife and stabbed both of them,” Beetge said.

He said Takuta was stabbed in his arm.

“Silindokuhle died at the scene,” he said.

The suspect left the scene after the incident but was arrested shortly thereafter and charged with murder and attempted murder, Beetge said.

“As the SA Police Service may not detain juvenile suspects in the cells, she was released again later the same day into the care and supervision of her parents,” he said.

Beetge confirmed that the girl made her first court appearance on Monday and the case was postponed to March for further investigation.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed that the suspect had been released into her parents’ care.

However, Tyali declined to reveal further information because she is a minor.

Takuta said during the confrontation, Silindokuhle was stabbed on the left side of his neck and chest.

When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the arm.

“At that stage, my brother ran back home but he didn’t make it.

“Just a few metres from home he fell and collapsed,” he said.

Takuta said he later pointed out the suspect.

“I’m really traumatised by this whole incident.”

The police were called and Silindokuhle was pronounced dead at the scene.

An ambulance arrived to take Takuta to Livingstone Hospital.

“I also don’t know what happened in court but our family [and] friends were there [outside] and displayed placards saying they don’t want her to be back in our community,” he said.

I don’t feel that this girl can live close to our family. The police should find another place for her — Aunt Ayanda Mdludlu

Takuta said Silindokuhle dreamt of being a professional cyclist and a farmer.

“He was serious about what he wanted in life. He was never involved in criminal activities.”

Mdludlu said Silindokuhle’s parents were devastated.

“We are all hurt, that’s why we were at court on Monday with the hope that our cries would be heard that she not be released.

“I don’t feel that this girl can live close to our family. The police should find another place for her,” Mdludlu said.

On Tuesday, the grieving family were on their way to Xesi village near Qonce to prepare for the funeral on Saturday.

The suspect’s family had not yet responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

