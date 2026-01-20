Knysna mayor celebrates top matric achievers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Knysna mayor Thando Matika recently took time out from the water crisis to celebrate the town’s top matric achievers, presenting them with gifts for their hard-earned results

A total of 13 pupils from private and public schools gathered for the Matriculants Achievement Ceremony to share the special moment with teachers and friends before embarking on their tertiary education journey.

The event took place on Friday at Knysna High School, serving as the mayor’s way to congratulate the top achievers and to motivate the current matrics to push harder to achieve their goals.

Each school’s top achievers received a cash prize of R5,000, while the overall top performer was awarded R10,000.

“Importantly, this celebration took place against the backdrop of a serious water challenge facing Knysna,” Matika said.

“Yet, even in times of difficulty, the municipality affirmed that hope, inspiration and investment in young people must never pause.

“Celebrating such achievements is a necessity that fuels resilience and unity.”

Matika urged the pupils to continue to believe in themselves and to put in the same the effort as they continued with their studies.

“To the matric class of 2025, your municipality believes in you,” he said.

“Whether your path leads to higher education, skills development, entrepreneurship or the world of work, may this recognition remind you that your efforts matter and your future is worth fighting for.”

Kate Oosthuizen from Knysna High was the overall top achiever in the region with six distinctions and will be working toward a bachelor’s in psychology at tertiary level.

“I am happy that I get to celebrate with fellow learners,” she said.

“This has not been easy. I studied hard and found a formula that works for me.

“This is really an honour I do not take lightly.”

Knysna Secondary pupil Fernall Campher said she was grateful for the opportunity.

“The bank account I opened will have funds that will assist me when travelling to university.

“I was accepted to study social work at the University of Free State.

“I got the offer from them to study social work, but I want to specialise in the medical field when it comes to social work.”

Other pupils who received awards were Pippa Sturdy, Juane van Rensburg, Mart Hlumisa, Stuurman Lilitha, Siqoko Thumeka, Mecayle Gentles, Jade Hannie, Hobe Okuhle, Marinara Khanyo, Meyile Sinqobile and Sydney van Halderen

