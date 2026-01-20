Matric top achiever Abigail Kok relaxes before university

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Abigail Kok is the national top achiever for the 2025 matric class

A week after basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube named Abigail Kok as the national top achiever for the 2025 matric class, the former York High School pupil is taking time to unwind in her hometown along the Garden Route before beginning her studies at Stellenbosch University.

Kok, who will study data science, has been enjoying the tranquillity of the area while reflecting on a milestone that has also placed York High School in George firmly in the national spotlight.

During her break, Kok has been spending her days reading, visiting her favourite coffee shop and hiking in the nearby mountains.

She said her reading interests ranged from light-hearted fiction to more serious subject matter.

“I really enjoy reading, which is quite cliché, but I even enjoy very cheesy romcoms that are often very poorly written. I also very much enjoy political and historical books,” she said.

The top achiever encouraged current grade 12 pupils to maintain a balance during their matric year by making time to relax, developing hobbies and taking their studies seriously.

Kok said the love and support of her parents played a significant role in her success, helping her to work harder and discover learning techniques that suited her.

It is important to study hard from the outset and work on your grades, which helps you get used to studying and to know what subjects you need to improve on — Abigail Kok

Advice from her brother, Daniel, who inspired her, motivated her to strive for excellence.

“Work throughout the year, to keep your notes up to date, try not to procrastinate, even though YouTube shorts, Instagram reels and TikTok are absolutely amazing when you have to study.

“Sometimes it’s best to maybe just try and study, though it’s very difficult at times,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of starting early and monitoring academic progress.

“It is important to study hard from the outset and work on your grades, which helps you get used to studying and to know what subjects you need to improve on,” Kok said.

Kok will soon join her brother at Stellenbosch University, where he is in his third year studying electrical and electronic engineering.

“I am definitely looking forward to university. I am going to study data science this year, in the focal area of statistical learning.

“So I’m really looking forward to meeting new people and to playing new sports and having new challenges,” she said.

She was eager to explore the Stellenbosch mountains, form close bonds in the girls’ residence and embrace the independence that came with university life.

“Other than that, I’m excited for the rest of life, for the independence, and I’m excited to see where life takes me, and hopefully to make an impact on the people around me,” Kok said.

Kok achieved an exceptional average of 98.4%, scoring 99% in physical sciences, 100% in accounting, 99% in life orientation, 98% in mathematics, 97% in Afrikaans first additional language, 96% in life sciences and 96% in English home language.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) announced an overall pass rate of 98.3% for the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest provincial pass rate at 90.6%, followed by the Free State 89.33%, Gauteng 89.06%, North West 88.49%, Western Cape 88.2%, Northern Cape 87.79%, Mpumalanga 86.55%, Limpopo 86.15% and the Eastern Cape 84.17%.

Reflecting on the national top achievers’ awards ceremony, Kok said the event would remain a highlight of her schooling career.

“Some learners faced so many struggles in the schools in which they studied, and yet they worked hard to achieve their best results and became part of the top 40 learners who did extremely well.

“All the learners deserved recognition and to be celebrated, and I am happy to share this moment with them.

“We have all worked extremely hard, especially the learners from disadvantaged communities or rural areas,” she said.

The Herald