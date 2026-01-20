Nelson Mandela Bay schools to ban smart devices in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Linkside High School is one of several Nelson Mandela Bay schools that have adapted a 100% No smart devices policy for the 2026 academic school year

A growing number of schools in Nelson Mandela Bay are set to introduce a 100% smart device-free policy on their premises from the start of the 2026 academic year, banning items such as cellphones, smartwatches and headphones on school grounds.

The move has sparked mixed reactions among parents, with some welcoming the restrictions as a way to reduce distractions and improve learners’ focus in the classroom, while others have raised concerns that the ban could pose challenges, particularly for learners who rely on their cellphones to arrange transport to and from school.

Genevieve Hollings, principal of Bryline High School, said the decision was driven by ongoing challenges linked to cellphone use on school grounds.

“We have had numerousissues in the past, from phones being confiscated, ringing during lessons, and even being stolen or going missing. There were also concerns around POPIA being breached, with learners taking photos of one another. By not allowing phones at all on school grounds, it also encourages parents to fetch their children on time,” said Hollings.

She added that provisions are in place for exceptional cases. If a learner needs to have their phone before and after school for transport issues or otherwise, it can be handed in at the office and safely locked away until after school.

“Children don’treally know how to interact in person anymore. They are used to communicating online and through social media. After school, many just sit on their phones instead of chatting with friends. We want them building real relationships, with fewer distractions,” she said.

Michael Wood, a concerned parent, said that while he understands the intention behind limiting smart device use at schools, it is important that learners are still equipped with the digital skills they will need beyond the classroom.

“We live in a digital age where technology is an essential part of every career path and modern communication. I hope that alongside this policy, the school continues to embrace positive, structured, and purposeful uses of technology. Learners need guidance not only on when to put devices away, but also on how to use digital tools safely, responsibly, and effectively for learning and their future success. A balanced approach that reduces distraction while also building digital confidence and skills is what best prepares young people for the world they are growing into,” said Wood.

Department of Education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said smart devices have no place in the classroom due to the level of disruption they cause during teaching and learning.

“Cellphones, headphones, and smartwatches can be major distractions for learners. While some classes, such as CAT, Robotics, or Coding, may require the use of certain devices. These should only be used during those specific lessons.”

“It has been proven that learners already have short attention spans, and phones make it even more difficult for them to focus on their work when they are busy on their devices,” said Mtima.

Mtima noted that schools should have parents’ contact details for emergencies, but stressed that learners themselves do not need to have cellphones at school.