Award-winning director stages new comedy after hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, apart from a small Christmas show in December, award-winning director and actor Lesley Barnard returns to the director’s chair with a beautifully crafted comedy/drama set in a rural English vicarage garden.

Barnard, over the span of more than 45 years, has performed and directed many a comedy, farce and drama, as well as Shakespeare in the Park.

She has also harnessed a team of five — some well-known actors and some who have also been taking a little break and are ready to tread the boards again with the new production of Entertaining Angels.

Leading the team as Grace is Yolande Farrow (Calendar Girls, Steel Magnolias and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) — all directed by Barnard.

Acclaimed journalist and The Herald columnist Brett Adkins plays Bardy, Grace’s husband.

Adkins has previously had lead roles in A Few Good Men, Richard III and Twelfth Night, among other productionss.

Add to this Simone Nicholson, who is fairly new to the stage, but stood out as one to watch in the production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Nicholson takes on the role of Ruth, Grace’s slightly eccentric sister.

Newcomer Kimberlee Blackbeard plays Sarah.

Under the banner of Barnard’s daughter’s production company, Gemma Barnard Productions, Gemma is both the producer and fills in the role of Jo.

Gemma herself is no stranger to local audiences as an actor, singer, director — and more recently a lecturer.

Gemma also performs at many local cabaret venues as a solo and duet artist, and as part of the acoustic duo Whiskey & Ginger.

Entertaining Angels follows the story of clergy wife Grace, who has spent a lifetime displaying her best behaviour. But for what?

Now, following the death of her husband Bardy, she is enjoying the newfound freedom to do and say exactly as she pleases.

But the return of her eccentric missionary sister, Ruth, together with some disturbing revelations, forces Grace to confront the truth of her marriage.

This is a sharp-edged comedy with probing wit. The comedy timing is miraculous but also has the pathos with the hidden secrets yet to be revealed.

The show takes place at the Isithatha Theatre in Walmer from February 25-28. There are evening and matinee shows.

It is suitable for ages 13 and older.

Tickets cost R120 and are available via www.isithatha.co.zatickets

