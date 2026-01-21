Bay marine scientists hail High Seas Treaty

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African representatives at a Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) workshop in Ethiopia prior to activation of the treaty last week are Samkelisiwe Danisa, left, and Lauren van Nijkerk, both from non-governmentl organisation Wild Trust

Bay marine scientists have applauded a new high seas legal framework which seeks to protect marine life in the globe’s oceanic “wild west”.

Covering nearly half the surface of the globe, the high seas lie beyond national borders and exclusive economic zones and form part of the global commons.

The United Nations High Seas Treaty establishes, for the first time, a legal framework to protect biodiversity in these previously unregulated international waters, and to ensure the benefits of their resources are shared fairly among nations.

Hailed as a monument to multilateralism, the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, as it is formally known, entered into force on January 17 after years of multi-party talks.

Dr Ane Oosthuizen, oceans technical adviser at the SA office of The Nature Conservancy, said the deal was historic.

“It marks a new era of international co-operation to protect an area that is home to extraordinary marine biodiversity but which was previously left largely ungoverned.

“It is the culmination of more than two decades of effort by governments, scientists, civil society, indigenous people and ocean advocates.

“It represents a significant step forward in global stewardship of shared natural resources and recognition of the ocean as part of the common heritage of humankind, but its ultimate impact will be judged by how effectively the world acts on it in the years ahead.”

She said even though the treaty applied beyond national waters, it was directly relevant to coastal regions like SA’s Eastern Cape.

“Ocean ecosystems are deeply connected, so protecting biodiversity in the high seas helps strengthen fish stocks, food webs and ecosystem resilience closer to shore.

“Stronger global ocean governance supports coastal economies that depend on healthy seas, including fisheries and nature-based tourism.”

Nelson Mandela University-based marine biologist Prof Tommy Bornman, regional manager of the SA Environmental Observation Network, said the treaty was an important and positive step.

“It will apply to all human activity on the high seas that affects biodiversity, from fishing to seabed minerals exploration, which is a big issue at the moment.

“So it will definitely benefit conservation.

“The challenge will be around policing but at least now there is an agreement in place that shines a spotlight on this zone, where before there was no law or possibility of enforcing sustainable activity.”

He said the only way to police the high seas was by satellite.

“We are already using this technology to identify vessels that dump oil overboard, for instance, so it can be done.”

Bornman said the High Seas Treaty would support current efforts by the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources, which included SA representation, to establish new marine protected areas (MPAs) in the Southern Ocean.

These MPAs would help protect krill, the shrimp-like creature that was one of the vital bases of the marine food web.

NMU-based marine biologist Prof Lorien Pichegru said the activation of the High Seas Treaty was great news.

“It’s a massive win to have it now in force. The high seas have been like the wild west, with no rules or control.

“It has been a typical tragedy of the commons with no-one taking responsibility.

“And if you don’t catch the fish, someone else will.”

Pichegru said the treaty would allow different countries to co-ordinate efforts to protect the ocean.

“This will especially benefit migrating species including sharks, tuna and whales.”

She said if conservation of the high seas was improved, this would also indirectly benefit coastal waters and species like the African penguin.

“All marine zones feed into one another.”

Lauren van Nijkerk of non-government organisation Wild Trust, one of the SA representatives at the regional workshops leading up to the activation of the treaty, said she and her team were excited and optimistic.

“We are hopeful that SA will join the other 78 countries that have now ratified the agreement, and that the proposed High Seas MPA linking subantarctic island territories in the western Indian Ocean will be one of the first-generation MPAs to be established.

“We are grateful to our partners and funders for helping us build this exciting momentum for the ocean and ultimately her people.”