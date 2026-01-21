Baywest Mall revamp to include new modular food court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An artist's impression of the planned revamped central court and food court areas of Baywest Mall

After a bumper festive season in which foot traffic grew 6% compared with the same period the previous year, Baywest Mall is kicking off 2026 with new tenants and a revamp.

The revamp, which will be completed in the first half of the year, includes refreshing the entrances and upgrading the lighting design throughout the mall.

But the biggest change will be to the mall’s communal areas, particularly the food court.

“We are introducing hot desks and pause areas throughout the mall so that shoppers can take full advantage of our free Wi-Fi,” Baywest Mall marketing manager Lindsay Davies said.

“Shoppers can expect improvements to all the common areas, but what we are most excited about are the planned changes to the central court and food court areas.

“These areas have been completely redesigned, with a fresh, modular look and comfortable new seating that will transform the space.”

Several new tenants have moved into the mall, including Milky Lane at Nitro Park, Standard Beauty, Clothing Junction, Mr Curtain, Cash Crusaders, Stylish Steppers, Burger King and Indalo Spa.

Existing tenants, including Checkers Liquor and Gravity Playpark, have also expanded.

The addition of a department of home affairs branch has also helped the mall to record a 6% increase in foot traffic on weekdays.

This is expected to increase further when TP Communications moves into the mall in May, bringing an additional 800 staff members.

“Baywest Mall has long been the premier entertainment destination in Nelson Mandela Bay, anchored by Ster-Kinekor, Gravity Indoor Trampoline Play Park, and the Gravity Play Park offerings,” Marc Edwards, joint chief executive of the mall’s owners, Hangar 18, said.

“Over the last 18 months we have built on this through the introduction of Algoa Grand Prix, Centrestage@Baywest and Nitro Park’s expansion into Virtual Reality.

“This revamp builds on that momentum and our recent leasing success, further entrenching Baywest Mall as a space for families and friends to shop, play, eat, work and relax.”

“We are committed to continued investment in Baywest Mall and in our community.

“This revamp is one of several positive initiatives planned for the centre in the months and years ahead.”