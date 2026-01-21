Court blocks cheating housewife from accessing hubby’s pension benefit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A woman’s infidelity and Facebook post came at a high cost after the court ordered that she would forfeit her half of her husband’s pension in a divorce action.

The court also found her action of having a child with her husband’s friend and flaunting the child’s birthday on social media humiliated her husband.

The couple were married in community of property in January 2011, and the wife issued divorce proceedings in August 2024, seeking a decree of divorce and division of the joint estate.

The parties agreed that the marriage had irretrievably broken down and that the joint estate be divided equally among them.

However, the husband sought an order that she forfeit her 50% share of his pension payout from his pension fund, the Municipal Gratuity Fund, after it emerged that she was having a child with his friend.

The matter was heard at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

According to the husband’s testimony, he discovered that his wife was engaged in a romantic relationship with his friend, which resulted in him chasing her away from the marital home.

The husband stated that from the time the parties were married, the wife was not employed, and he was responsible for the family’s financial needs.

He further learnt that his wife and friend were having a child when he came across a post on her Facebook profile stating that she had a baby shower.

The court highlighted that the onus rested on the party seeking forfeiture to show that one party would be unduly benefited if an order of forfeiture was not made.

Judge Noluntu Bam noted that while the husband was responsible for the family’s financial needs, it did not necessarily mean the wife made no contribution to the marriage.

The judge accepted that as a mother who stayed at home, she was responsible for the upkeep of the family home, supporting the husband and the children in their daily life.

Despite acknowledging the wife’s non-financial contributions to the household, the court concluded she would be unduly benefited without forfeiture, particularly given her new relationship.

Her public announcement of her baby shower on social media was deemed humiliating to the husband, compounding the misconduct.

The court therefore concluded that the wife would be unduly benefited were the court not to make the forfeiture order of the husband’s pension and granted the application that she forfeit her half of his pension. — TimesLIVE